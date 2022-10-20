News

Vibrio vulnificus, the bacteria that “eats meat” whose cases have increased in Florida after the passage of Hurricane Ian

The population of a Florida county that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month is experiencing a surge in illnesses and deaths due to a “flesh-eating” bacteria.

In Lee County, where the storm made landfall on September 28, authorities have recorded 29 illnesses and four deaths due to the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria.

Almost all cases were diagnosed after the passage of the hurricane.

People can become infected with Vibrio vulnificus after the bacteria enter the body via wounds or open cuts.

