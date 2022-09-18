Vice Minister explains what happened to the Russian credit of 1.2 billion euros for the construction of thermoelectric plants in Cuba

Seven years ago, the Cuban state press echoed the credit of 1.2 billion euros that Russia granted to Cuba for the construction of thermoelectric plants.

The issue comes up again and again in the midst of the energy crisis that the country is experiencing and the justifications of the Cuban government.

What happened to the 1.2 billion euro loan from Russia?

Without being officially published, the Cubadebate journalist Oscar Figueredo has shared in a comment to a publication of the media the explanation offered by the Cuban Vice Minister of Energy and Mines, Tatiana Amarán, on this subject.

The MINEM board has recognized, seven years later, that “information on the project of the 4 Russian blocks has been lacking.”

According to the explanation provided, “the project to build four units of 200 MW each (3 in the Santa Cruz del Norte thermoelectric plant and 1 in the Mariel thermoelectric plant) conceives its execution with a credit of 1.2 billion euros granted by the Russian Government”.

“That amount covers 90% of the cost of the project and the Cuban side is obliged to pay the remaining 10% in advance,” he said, making it clear at another time that “the credits are not a gift, but a loan, therefore, there is no way Cuba can spend the money on anything other than this project.”

According to the deputy minister, “the project preparation work (feasibility studies, engineering, work organization, etc.), was carried out by Russian and Cuban companies between 2016-2019.”

He defends the amount of time that this first part took because “the complexity of the project implied modifying, for example, the site of one of the blocks, as well as technical peculiarities of the studies.”

CUBAN DEPUTY MINISTER EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENED TO RUSSIA’S 1.2 BILLION CREDIT

Already in 2020, with the health crisis, “exchanges slowed down, because as you will remember, the borders of many countries, including ours, were closed for a while,” he adds.

At this point, he maintains that as if that were not enough “the conditions of our economy worsened more than those that the global economy may suffer, with which it was impossible for us to have the advance amount that will allow the Russian side to have the credit for the project ”.

“During 2020 and 2021, the world (even the richest countries) dealt with the responsibility of surviving and we, thus poor and blocked, developed vaccine candidates and protected the lives of the population against the terrible pandemic that claimed millions of lives in the world, including that of more than 8,500 of our compatriots,” Amarán said.

The deputy minister pointed out that at the beginning of 2022 the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine once again marked a new delay in such an important project.

So what happened to the 1.2 billion euro loan from Russia for the construction of thermoelectric plants?

The directive assures that “the money of that credit was not used in anything. We simply have not been able to resume the project.”

In the final part of his message he explains that “those 1.2 billion euros are to finance the work of the Russian companies involved in the project, which is managed and administered by a Russian entity from that country.”