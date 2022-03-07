Vice President concludes official agenda in Dubai and promotes investments for the Dominican Republic

After concluding her participation in the activities carried out for the National Day of the Dominican Republic at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, returns to the country this Sunday, after promoting the Dominican Republic as a state that enjoys a favorable climate for investment, with clear rules and macroeconomic stability.

During her stay in Dubai, the official held meetings with key personalities to strengthen trade relations between the two nations, with the purpose of promoting Dominican exports and foreign direct investment.

“With this successful participation that we had in Expo 2020 Dubai, we were able to strategically exhibit to the world the export products that we have, our tourist and cultural attractions, as well as the hospitality that characterizes Dominicans,” Peña said.

Peña, who returns to the country through Las Américas International Airport Dr. José Francisco Peña Gómez, on a commercial flight, this Sunday at 8:50 p.m., highlighted that the Dominican pavilion exceeded 4,900 visits per day, which which means that thousands of foreigners had the opportunity to live a unique experience of the culture and attractions that the country has.

In his participation in the official ceremony of the National Day of the Dominican Republic at Expo 2020 Dubai, Peña stated that the Dominican Government is working to strengthen ties at the international level, regional integration and bilateral cooperation.

In the same way, Peña toured the facilities of the United Arab Emirates pavilion accompanied by the Dominican and Emirati delegations, guided by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who then visited the Dominican Republic space hand in hand of the vice president.

The also president and coordinator of the Investment Promotion Cabinet, also held a bilateral meeting with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates, in order to continue strengthening ties that can benefit the Dominican people with their investments in the country.

Similarly, the deputy president was received at the DP World pavilion by His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, and by the company’s general manager, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem. They showed the vice president the pavilion of the company that has been operating in the country since 2003 and is the official sponsor of the space exhibited by the Dominican Republic at Expo 2020 Dubai.

At the end of the tour, Raquel Peña signed the book of honor of the fair, where she wrote a message in which she thanked the United Arab Emirates for the welcome during her stay and said she trusts the strengthening of trade relations between the two countries.

“Receive the gratitude of the Dominican people for welcoming our products, our people and our culture at Expo 2020 Dubai. We are honored by the relationship developed with the United Arab Emirates, one that we trust will continue to strengthen and grow for the benefit of both nations” wrote the vice president

It is recalled that the purpose of Expo 2020 Dubai is to stimulate the economic, cultural and scientific growth of the participating nations, and it has been held every five years since 1851 and the last edition was attended by more than 15 million visitors from all over the world.