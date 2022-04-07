Vice President-elect pledged not to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory

(CRHoy.com) The elected vice president, Stephan Brunner, committed to a community of parents to eliminate the mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

In a video posted on the Facebook page, Equal rights for parents, Brunner assures that the State should not force those who do not want to inject themselves.

“We are going to make clear to you the advantages of vaccination, but if despite this advice, you decide not to get vaccinated, we are not going to force you,” he said in the message also addressed to the group Amparo Niños de Costa Rica.

Of course, the also economist stressed that the new government is convinced that “The vaccine saves lives and is a valid mechanism.”

await fulfillment

Arcelio Hernández, lawyer and representative of the organization, He hopes that the politician’s promise will be fulfilled as soon as possible.

“What they are telling us from Mr. Rodrigo and his team is that they are going to respect personal autonomy (…) I was personally able to speak with Rodrigo Chaves, and he said that he is a man of his word and we are confident in him. commitment,” he said.

According to Hernández, although an estimated date was not revealed, this measure would be one of the “first acts of government”.

technical topics

Prior to his victory at the polls, the president-elect said that in his government, “people who want to be vaccinated will be vaccinated and hopefully those who do not want to use the protocols.”

While at the press conference on April 4, Chaves commented that the pandemic was a technical issue and that he would consult those decisions with his Minister of Health and with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

The next president prioritized the post-pandemic economic situation and said that “Costa Rica needs to reactivate itself and get to work. We already have vaccines.”