Vice President Raquel Peña says negotiations between the DR and the United Arab Emirates have been “very good”

The Vice President of the Republic and Coordinator of the Investment Cabinet, Rachel Penawho participates this Saturday in the celebration of the National Day of the Dominican Republic in the Expo 2020 Dubaiassured that the negotiations of possible investments between the United Arab Emirates with the country have been “very good”.

During the realization of this event, Peña exhausts a work agenda that he hopes to conclude successfully in the economic field. The vice president did not elaborate on the meetings held since her arrival last Thursday, March 3.

“Very well, the important thing is to have the presence and continue to strengthen ties”, Said the official when speaking with journalists from Listín Diario.

While Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, general director of Customs, announced that this Saturday afternoon They will sign agreements with the United Arab Emirates, to promote even more investment for the Dominican Republic.

The National Day of the Dominican Republic seeks to promote and exalt Dominicanness, as well as to present the opportunities that exist in the country related to investments, exports and tourism at Expo 2020 Dubai.

This fair that began in October 2021, thanks to the collaboration agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) and the logistics solutions provider company DP World, more than 190 countries participate.