Vice President says they try to donate almost expired vaccines to other countries

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, reported this Thursday that they are trying to donate the vaccines that are about to expire through diplomatic channels to other countries.

“They have been doing, not only us but also other countries that are in the same conditions, that exist vaccines that are due and they are being offered to other countries that may be in need,” said Peña when approached by the press in the corridors of the National Palace.

The agreements and procedures are being carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is awaiting responses and confirmations from the countries to which the donations have been offered in order to send them later.

in the Dominican Republic more than 700 thousand vaccines have expired.

“Scabies has always existed”

Peña also stated that the population you should not be alarmed by scabiesbecause “really that disease has always existed in the Dominican Republic”.

After the neighboring country Haiti warned about the detection of a disease “highly contagious” with skin symptoms similar to those of human scabies in its territory, the Ministry of Public Health issued an epidemiological alert last Sunday in border health centers.

Likewise, the official specified that the pertinent authorities are aware of the situation and focus their attention on preventing it from transcending any type of contagion.

“The entire Health Cabinet is alert, Minister Daniel Rivera has already reported that the country has the medicines to attack the conditionbut we also have to avoid them all of us,” said Peña.

Regarding the latter, the also coordinator of the Health Cabinet maintained that the message that should reach the Dominican population is how this disease can be avoided, while expressing that the key is hygiene.

The alert issued by the Dominican health authorities implies the “check and control” to Haitians and Dominicans that they go to the different hospitals and cross the border crossings, do not have any suspicious skin alteration.