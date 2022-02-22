Vice President says vaccines against Covid are expiring because “there are people who have not received them”

Vice President Raquel Peña stated this Tuesday that the batch of vaccines against the coronavirus (Covid-19) that is about to expire is because many people have not come to be inoculated.

“I make a call, is that those vaccines that are expiring is precisely because there are a lack of people, for the population to apply the vaccine, do not let it expire; they are going to apply their vaccine so that we are all more covered, more protected against Covid-19,” added Peña.

The also coordinator of the Health Cabinet of the Executive Branch added that it will be tomorrow during a press conference at the Ministry of Public Health, where through the expanded immunization program details will be given about the steps to follow with the remaining vaccines.

Regarding the possible donation of vaccines, Peña added that contacts have been made with other countries and that the State will be in “the best disposition” to donate them in case other Governments so require.

The vice president stressed that the vaccination centers continue to function and that they are working on the idea of ​​making a special day of inoculation.

Peña spoke prior to the start of an activity at the Central Bank.