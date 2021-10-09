VICE THE MAN IN THE SHADOW / On Rai 3 the film that did not convince the critics

Vice- The man in the shadows it performed well at the box office, grossing just under $ 80 million worldwide. The success among the public, however, did not fully convince the critics. Most cinema fans and industry journalists have in fact welcomed Adam McKay’s film quite well, but several critical voices have been raised regarding the direction and the screenplay, considered by some to be unconvincing. Enthusiastic comments were instead spent more generally on the interpretations of Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell. It also received an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyle awarded to makeup artists Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney.

Vice The man in the shadows it goes broadcast on Rai 3 for the evening today, Saturday 9 October. We will therefore see the film with Christian Bale as the main protagonist. Joining the famous American actor on the set are actress Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell. Director Adam McKay will direct the film. Surely the transformation of the protagonist Christian Bale is something that leaves you speechless and makes you understand how sometimes the transformation can give the audience something unexpected. On the other hand, Bale had already proved it to us with the exact opposite when he had lost a lot of weight to play the protagonist of Brad Anderson’s The Sleepless Man.

Vice The man in the shadows, the plot of the film

Vice The man in the shadows is set in 1963 in the US state of Wyoming, the film tells the story of Dick Cheney, a man of brilliant intelligence but with alcoholism problems that forced him to leave Yale University and accept humble jobs. One day, after being stopped by a policeman while driving with his wife. The humiliation suffered by the agent in front of his spouse’s eyes lead him to decide to change his life. Flash forward to 1968, where Cheney is hired as a White House intern under the Nixon presidency. Once in the political world, Cheney meets Donald Rumsfeld, the president’s economic advisor.

Relations between the latter and Nixon are not rosy and this pushes the American president to remove both Rumsfeld and Cheney from the White House. This distancing will prove to be a holy hand in the lives of both of you. Shortly after, in fact, the Watergate scandal erupts, which will lead to the resignation of Nixon and the beginning of a new American political era in which both Cheney and Rumsferd will find their space.

Video, the trailer of the Vice film The man in the shadows

