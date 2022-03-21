Vicenç Martínez: “We will need foreign doctors”

Vincent Martinez.

Just a few days ago, ministerial sources confirmed to Medical Writing the resignation of Vincent Martinez in charge as General Director of Professional Health Regulation. The specialist himself alleged that he was submitting his resignation to “take on new professional challenges” and, as this newspaper learned, a new adventure linked to the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (Secam).

However, before making the decision to leave the post at the head of Professional Planning, Vincent Martinez shared his latest thoughts on the Specialized Health Training (FSE), which has aroused so much criticism during his administration, in the Spanish magazine of Public Health.

From the analysis of FSE exam data 2020-2021the General Directorate of Professional Regulation argues that if the difference between graduates and supply increases, “more professionals from other countries” will be needed to be able to cover the gap resulting.

This is one of the main readings carried out by the team of the Directorate of Professional Regulation on the future of the FSE in Spain, which also considers that the offer of graduates is “too tight” and, therefore, “It should be higher if the supply of places continues to increase”.



Graduates in Medicine and offer of places

These conclusions are based on an analysis of the ratios in Spain and the results obtained in the FSE call. According to the data provided in the document, our country has an annual ratio of medical graduates of 13.95 per 100,000 inhabitantscomparable with Sweden (13.47), United Kingdom (13.07), Germany (12,32), Austria (13.99), and above Switzerland (11.86), Norway (11.33) and France (9.52), so, as he underlines, the number of doctors per inhabitant “should not be the justification for more places”.

On the other hand, the authors of the work, Vincent Martinez, Pilar Carbajo, Cristina Perez and veronica ledohighlight that the number of graduates in Spanish faculties per year is 6,600 in 2020 and, of these, 5,128 (77.7 percent) have passed the MIR exam, although 10,805 have passed, for 7,988 places offered in Medicine.

“This means that the graduates in the year 2020 have been supplemented by graduates from other years who had not passed the exam in their year or had not applied, in addition to foreigners who in total have accessed 902 places (11.3 percent), between community (202), non-community residents (389) and non-residents ( 320). Then, a greater offer of places would not be supplied by the graduates of the year either, if everything remains the same”, explains Sanidad, pointing out that “a significant increase in supply does not imply an improvement in the level”.

In addition, they continue, the small difference between supply and demand gives the feeling of security of obtaining a place that “is used to have more dropouts”, which means studying one more year to improve the exam, “which is totally legitimate ”, but the places allocated

“they will be abandoned during the years that the specialty lasts”which are between four and five.

On the other hand, the representatives point out that the flow and mobility of R1 from one CCAA to another “enriches training and consolidates both the effort of FSE and promotes competition and thus extols meritocracy”. This is due to the fact that in some Autonomous Communities, such as Madrid, Catalonia or Andalusia, demand is not metdespite the correct volume of doctors coming out of the faculty.

Telematic election of MIR places and rest of FSE

According to the team of the Directorate of Professional Planning, the telematic election offers the applicant the possibility of reflecting calmly at home and surrounded by people he trusts about the prioritization of the choice of position, taking into account the preferences of specialty, unit or center teacher and location, among others.

The body led by Martínez until now firmly defends this method, considering that has upheld the values ​​of justice, transparency, security, equity and efficiency.