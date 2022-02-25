Vicente Fernández: Alejandro shows off Snoop Dogg’s tribute to “Chente”

Through its Instagramthe singer Alexander Fernandez picked up a recent video in which rapper Snoop Doggpays a peculiar tribute to the memory of the Vicente Fernandez.

The appreciation that Snoop Dogg, who recently participated as one of the stars of the Super Halftime Bowlhas about regional Mexican music and Mexican talent, as he has established collaborations with Lupillo Rivera, La Banda Ms and rapper Alemán.

In the video shared by Alejandro Fernández, Snoop Dogg is at one of his concerts, where he usually leads the mixes of his songs, so he did not hesitate to surprise the public by playing the song “El rey” at full volume. ” that was so iconic in the trajectory of the so-called “Charro de Huentitán”, who died on December 12 after four months of hospitalization.

Alejandro Fernández shared the Snoop Dogg tribute writing “Speechless. To heaven, man. Love Snoop Dogg”expressed the singer, tagging the singer in his post.

On stage, Snoop Dogg tells the audience that they will know who he is when he plays the song from “The king”, referring to “Chente” as one of the greatest. While the song plays, the audience reacts with applause and the rapper proceeds to walk to the edge of the stage giving white and red sodas to his fans.

Among the peculiar collaborations that Snoop Dogg has recently highlighted “what a curse” with the Mexican group MS bandwhile he also joined the theme of the Mexican rapper Alemán with “My Uncle Snoop”without forgetting that he also lent his voice and appeared in the official video of “Big leagues” from Lupillo Rivera, Alemán, Santa Fe Klan and B-Real.

Snoop Dogg has also confessed himself as a great admirer of the Diva de la Banda: Jenni Rivera, with whom he coincided during his student years at Polytechnic High School, in addition Chalino Sánchez also appears as one of his favorite Mexican artists and has viralized videos singing hits of the late performer such as “Nieves de Enero” and “Alma Enamora”.

FM