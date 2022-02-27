Vicente Fernández: Alex Fernández assures that he received a sign from his grandfather at his funeral

Two months after the death of Vicente Fernández, his grandson Alex Fernández confessed that on the day of his funeral, his grandfather sent him a sign that he was going to accompany him in his artistic career.

Alejandro Fernández’s son recalled that on December 12, after taking communion at mass to fire the interpreter of “Por tu maldito amor”, he began to pray to try to communicate with his grandfather.

“Something strange that happened to me was when his coffin was there and the whole family was there, they gave us the wafer (host) and I started to pray. I started to tell my grandfather to be with me, that he could enjoy this adventure with me as long as he wanted and I told him: ‘Give me a sign if you’re listening to me or I don’t know, they’re going to think I’m crazy,'” he explained in an interview for Come Joy.

The response he received left Alex frozen, as the young singer experienced a strange behavior in his index finger, which he interpreted as a favorable sign from his grandfather.

“I got a cramp in my finger, it felt like this (bent) and it’s the finger with which you say ‘yes’, I got goose bumps,” he explained.

This gesture was interpreted by Fernández as a sign that his grandfather was listening to him from some plane beyond human understanding.

Alex Fernández is not the first relative of Chente who claims to feel the presence of the singer, because a week ago Cuquita Abarca, the widow of Vicente Fernández, explained that she still feels the presence of the love of her life.

During the unveiling of a statue of the legendary interpreter on the occasion of her birthday, Cuquita revealed to reporters that a cross is formed on her bed every day, so she is sure that her husband continues to accompany her.

“The feeling is the same, that will never go away…but I feel that he is here, for me he does not go away. Something unique, the cross is formed in my bed ”, he expressed to continue living with his family, especially with his great-granddaughter, little Carlota, daughter of Sissi Fernández, daughter of Vicente Fernández Jr.

The statue of the Charro de Huentitán was placed in the Los Tres Potrillos ranch and shows Vicente riding a horse, one of his great passions in life, it measures approximately three meters and 60 centimeters in height and was made by the artist Sergio Gaval, who he had been working on it for several months.

Even Vicente Fernández himself was able to supervise the first outlines of the project that began more than two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.