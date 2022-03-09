Vicente Fernández broke into CRYING with this emotional SONG by Alejandro Fernández | VIDEO

Among the most emotional episodes in the life of Vicente Fernandezthere is one in particular that his family remembers with great affection, on that occasion ‘El Potrillo’, Alexander Fernandez showed off his talent by cry to his father, the ‘Charro de Huentitán, with a beautiful song With dedication, that moment marks a before and after in Alex’s career, who followed in his father’s footsteps and after Chente’s death, he is the one who bears the surname Fernández in the show.

The song What did cry to Vicente Fernandez it became a hymn for parents and children, and there was no one better to interpret the song than his son, whom he called ‘Foal’. It was Alejandro Fernández himself who accompanied Chente until her last day, making an honor guard at her coffin, the good relationship she had with her father was well known.

Related news

After Chente’s death, Alexander Fernandez shared an emotional message he made cry to his fans, he remembered that he always took advantage of every second with his father. Vicente Fernandez he was Alejandro’s mentor during his first years of career, for which he left a notorious mark on the life of his offspring.

And it only remains to say that they love and take advantage of every second of their loved ones. Remind them how important they are to you and enjoy them daily. I always enjoyed mine.

Barely 3 months have passed since the departure of the great Vicente Fernandez and his loved ones continue to remember him often, especially Alexander Fernandez well, he often shares photographs with the Charro de Huentitán and it is hoped that on his next album he will release some song dedicated to Chente.

With this emotional SONG, Alejandro Fernández made Vicente Fernández CRY | VIDEO

They were the first years of Alexander Fernandez within music, so he looked young and full of hope to follow in the footsteps of his father, whom he always saw as a great idol and teacher. Vicente Fernandez He remembers that when his children began to sing, he asked them to take it seriously and give their best so that they could achieve something in the difficult world of music despite bearing the surname Fernández.

With this as a slogan, one Christmas night, Alexander Fernandez mustered enough courage to stand in front of a giant of the song like Chente, he took the microphone and dedicated the song ‘When I wanted to be great‘, a theme with which he brought Vicente Fernández to tears and even preserves the video of said occasion.

Tonight I have come to tell a great man, a great artist, who always gave himself out of love for his profession, that I love him, admire him and respect him. He told me when he was very little that my grandfather loved this song, now being a man I want to dedicate the song that my grandfather liked to him with the same words, for you dad.

That night a star was born, El Potrillo would later become one of the best Mexican singers, evolving from regional Mexican music to Latin rhythms, which made Vicente Fernandez proud to be Alexander’s father.

This is the video from ‘When I wanted to be great’ What did mourn Vicente Fernandez: