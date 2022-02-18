Vicente Fernández Jr. broke the silence and spoke about Pablo Montero

Vicente Fernández Jr. broke the silence regarding the series that are being prepared on the life and work of his father. The so-called “Charro de Huentitán” will be a bioseries not accredited by the Fernández family and Vicente Fernández’s eldest son spoke of the interpreter of Hay Otra en tu lugar and the work he has done to embody his father.

The confirmation that Pablo Montero made the family of the great Vicente begin to show signs of what is to come “I have no reason as to how it will be. Yes, Montero is a person we have known since we were children, I am not going to deny it or I have to do it. I wish him all the best in the projects he does and in the commitment of this career that implies for his public and what he has won, “said Vicente Jr.

