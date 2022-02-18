Vicente Fernández Jr. broke the silence and spoke about Pablo Montero

Vicente Fernández Jr. broke the silence regarding the series that are being prepared on the life and work of his father. The so-called “Charro de Huentitán” will be a bioseries not accredited by the Fernández family and Vicente Fernández’s eldest son spoke of the interpreter of Hay Otra en tu lugar and the work he has done to embody his father.

The confirmation that Pablo Montero made the family of the great Vicente begin to show signs of what is to come “I have no reason as to how it will be. Yes, Montero is a person we have known since we were children, I am not going to deny it or I have to do it. I wish him all the best in the projects he does and in the commitment of this career that implies for his public and what he has won, “said Vicente Jr.

Vicente Fernández Jr. de Joven with his father. Source: Instagram @ vicentefdzjr9

Nobody denies that Fernandez Jr.. She is a great admirer of her father, so when asked if she would have liked to give life to her father, she commented: “No, no, who is more like me? I had to be, live and be the son of a legend and bear his name, which I carry with great pride, and that was the best inheritance he could give me”.

On the other hand, when talking about how they will remember their father this February 17, the date on which Mr. Vincent would be 82 years old, the singer also said: “We always celebrate it, now we hope to have a mass, and there is a charro event that is going to take place, but all of you should know by now.”

Finally, Vicente Fernandez Jr.. She confessed that it has not been easy to adapt to life without his father. “We have been dating little by little, it is something that you have to learn to live with, but we are sure that from where he is he is sending us blessings and will continue to take care of us always”