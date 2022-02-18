Vicente Fernández, Mhoni Vidente shares an alleged message | EFE/AP

The beloved fortune teller Mhoni Vidente surprised on February 17, a very special day for Vicente Fernández’s family as she would be celebrating another year of life, revealing that she had a message from El Charro de Huentitán for her family.

Mhoni Vidente shared that she would have dreamed of Vincent Fernandez Gomez and that in his dream the idol of Mexico would have asked him to send him the letters, it was from there that the message for his family came.

To tell the seer that she had enormous success thanks to programs like Hoy and Sabadazzo, Vicente Fernández asked her to tell the famous family that very complicated things are coming.

The famous would have indicated to Mhoni Vidente that the difficult thing would come for Vicente Fernández Jr. or for Gerardo asking him to focus on them in his message, assuring that he will take care of his grandchildren.

The controversial fortune-teller indicated that Vicente Fernández is already in glory; however, he would be worried about what is coming for his family and would also have asked him to tell them that he remembers them a lot and he is looking out for them.

Vicente Fernández, Mhoni Vidente shares an alleged message. Photo: AP/EFE.



Many associate that the difficult thing that Vicente Fernández Jr and Gerardo will face would be what is coming with the biographical series of Vicente Fernandez that Televisa will launch based on the book by Olga Wornat, The Last King, the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández.

It has been handled that the first chapters of the series would handle very complicated things such as the kidnapping of the eldest son of the Mexican singer and who was truly responsible for his being deprived of liberty and losing some of his fingers.

Another supposed secret that would be handled and would be quite strong for the family would be the one that Alejandra Fernández assures if she is Vicente’s biological daughter, product of an affair with his wife’s sister Doña Cuquita.

It is said that the artist would also have warned Mhoni Vidente that his wife should not watch said series since it could have a strong impact on her health with what could come to light.

The series starring Pablo Montero and produced by Juan Osorio has worked hard, as Televisa hopes to launch it in time to beat Netflix, who is making a series that is authorized and in which they assure they will only talk about the love story Charro de Huentitán and Doña Cuquita and not so many rumors that have arisen about the family and its alleged secrets.