Vicente Fernández, the daughter that nobody knew according to The Last King | AP

Why did nobody know her?, the final chapter of El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo, the unauthorized biography of Don Vicente Fernández based on the book of the same name by Olga Wornat uncovered a chapter in the life of the singer and Doña Cuquita that was not known.

The Televisa series that has caused so many headaches for the family of Vincent Fernandez Gomez and despite injunctions and others that have come to light, he suggested that Doña Refugio Abarca Villaseñor had indeed given birth to a daughter.

It is well known that El Charro de Huentitán and his wife had three children, known as Los Tres Potrillos: Vicente Fernández Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro, in addition to raising and adopting Alejandra, the daughter of a Doña Cuquita’s sister.

However, El Último Rey suggested that the singer and actor and his wife would have suffered a terrible loss, because even between poverty and some health problems of “Vis”, as they call the firstborn of the family, Doña María del Refugio would have given birth to a girl.

Vicente Fernández, the daughter that nobody knew according to The Last King. Photo: AP.



In the final chapter on Friday, March 25, Mr. Vicente Fernandez together with her sisters they would have helped Doña Cuquita in her home birth and everything seemed happy when the singer was heard saying that she was a girl, but everything turned to drama when her partner questions why she did not cry, that’s when the not yet famous He realized that the little girl had been born dead.

The rather sad chapter shows the pain of the family and the burial of the baby, also pointing out the difficulties that the couple had to get ahead of their little Vicente Fernández Jr.

The singer and his wife would have simulated an incubator for their son to keep warm at home since he was born prematurely and they had no money to keep him in a hospital, so according to the screen they would have helped themselves with hot water bottles, blankets and a lamp to keep him warm.

However, and although said incubator saved the life of his first-born, the doctors would have discovered a secondary problem to this method, strabismus, an illness in his eyes for which the little one needed various operations.

In this hard family time, Vicente Fernández still did not have the fame, money and recognition that he enjoyed, which is why it was very difficult for him to operate on his son; but the doors were not closed to him and he looked for a way to find help for his little one.