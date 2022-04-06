Vicente Fernández wins a posthumous Grammy and the presenter did not know that he had died

If the latest edition of the oscars has proven one thing, is that not all the preparation in the world can guarantee that a live awards show will go smoothly or without someone making an epic blunder.

at the gala the grammys this Sunday, the person responsible for committing a serious mistake at the worst possible time has been Jimmie Allen.

the cantante country was in charge of presenting the golden gramophone for Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejana) what did he take Vicente Fernandez for his album ‘A Mis 80’s’.

Even though Jimmie managed to do justice to the name of Chente When he was announced as the winner of this category, one detail was overlooked: that the legendary singer passed away in December last year after spending several months hospitalized due to a fall he suffered on his ranch.

After several seconds, Jimmie -which shortly before had already picked up a grammys for another artist – concluded that no one would go up to the stage to get the award and added: “It’s not here either, so… congratulations, man, it’s a great honor for everyone who has won tonight. Even though he can’t be here, he’s still special. I will accept it on his behalf.”

From their homes, the fans of Vicente Fernandez they did not believe their ears and have vented their indignation against Jimmie on social networks.

Look at the moment: