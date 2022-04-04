Entertainment

Vicente Fernández wins Grammy and presenter says ‘he couldn’t come’

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Mexico City /

During this Sunday, the 64th Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevadawhere an incredible moment occurred, since Vicente Fernandez won the category Best Regional Mexican Music Album with production ‘In my 80’s’ and the presenter was unaware that Chente He had already passed away on December 12, 2021.

Jimmie Allen expressed “could not come” and ended by regretting that he could not appear at the gala to receive his award, so this immediately went viral on social networks with strong criticism.

This generated an awkward silence at the event. “(Vicente Fernández) hasn’t come either, but congratulations. This is a great honour, even if you couldn’t make it today.”

In this way, the name of The Charro of Huentitan It became a trend and the memes were not lacking.

‘A mis 80´s’ was the last record production by Vicente Fernández, released in 2020.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

The reason Selena Gomez didn’t go to the Grammys

7 mins ago

Costa Rican pride! Óscar Marín wins Anglo-Saxon Grammy

16 mins ago

‘Morbius’ leads US box office with $39 million

17 mins ago

The photos of Charlotte that prove that she looks more like Queen Elizabeth II than her grandmother Princess Diana | People | Entertainment

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button