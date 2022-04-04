Vicente Fernández wins Grammy and presenter says ‘he couldn’t come’

Midtime Editorial

During this Sunday, the 64th Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevadawhere an incredible moment occurred, since Vicente Fernandez won the category Best Regional Mexican Music Album with production ‘In my 80’s’ and the presenter was unaware that Chente He had already passed away on December 12, 2021.

Jimmie Allen expressed “could not come” and ended by regretting that he could not appear at the gala to receive his award, so this immediately went viral on social networks with strong criticism.

Singer Jimmie Allen announced Vicente Fernández as the winner of the Grammy in the category of Best Regional Mexican Music Album and when he did not appear he said that he had not gone, but that he was receiving the award in his name.

This generated an awkward silence at the event. “(Vicente Fernández) hasn’t come either, but congratulations. This is a great honour, even if you couldn’t make it today.”

In this way, the name of The Charro of Huentitan It became a trend and the memes were not lacking.

‘A mis 80´s’ was the last record production by Vicente Fernández, released in 2020.

