In May, the long-awaited premiere bioseries on the personal and professional life of Vicente Fernández and the family of the late artist filed a lawsuit against Televisa because of the way the story is told.

Who sues the series is Maria del Refugio Abarca Villasenorwidow of Fernandezbecause of the way it is presented. According to Dona Cuquitathe Serie shows her as a woman who “had no voice and who was a zero to the left”.

Vicente Fernández’s widow sues Televisa for gender media violence

“She is characterized as submissive with macho stereotypes of which she defends herself, she is presented unequally, the victimize and revictimize“, He said plaintiff’s attorney Marco Antonio del Toro Carazo.

According to the lawyer, the way in which Doña Cuquita is presented is a Violation of the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence. “This law establishes that gender-based media violence is any act that, through the media, in an directly or indirectly promotes sexist stereotypes, advocates violence against womenwhich produces or spread discourses of inequality between women and mencausing harm to women,” he explained.

The widow alleges that in the series “The Last King: The Son of the People” she is shown as a woman who “had no voice and was a zero to the left”

of getting a favorable verdict, the widow will be able to force Televisa a “interrupt, block, destroy or delete images or audio related to investigations in this matter”, as Marco Antonio del Toro Carazo maintained.

“The Last King: The Son of the People” this based on the work of Argentine journalist Olga Wornat titled “The last king”in which the pmost transcendental moments in the life of the artistwhom gives life in the series Pablo Montero.

