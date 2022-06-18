Entertainment

Vicente Fernández’s widow sues Televisa

In May, the long-awaited premiere bioseries on the personal and professional life of Vicente Fernández and the family of the late artist filed a lawsuit against Televisa because of the way the story is told.

Who sues the series is Maria del Refugio Abarca Villasenorwidow of Fernandezbecause of the way it is presented. According to Dona Cuquitathe Serie shows her as a woman who “had no voice and who was a zero to the left”.

