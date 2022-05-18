Vicente Rodríguez, unanimously re-elected general secretary of the PSOE of Puntagorda

The Puntagorda PSOE has unanimously re-elected Vicente Rodríguez as general secretary of the local group in the assembly held last Friday, May 12, at the municipality’s House of Culture. 100% of the militancy supported the proposed Executive.

Rodríguez is accompanied in the municipal Executive: Susana Machín as Secretary of Organization; Silvia Martín, who assumes the Secretary of Municipal Policy; Michelle Márquez, in the Secretariat for Economic Policy, and Mercedes Candelario in the Secretariat for Social Policy. The executive is joined as members by Ana Genis Brito, Sarai Camacho, Amado de Paz, Julio Díaz, Miguel García, Eleno Gutiérrez, Maximilian Herkommer, Sheila Pérez, Damian Pérez, Beatriz Rodríguez, Jennifer Rodríguez and José Juan Rodríguez.

Sheila Pérez and Eleno Gutiérrez have been elected as representatives of the Insular Committee.

During his speech, the general secretary and mayor of Puntagorda thanked the support and confidence shown by the companions of the group to continue leading the socialist project in the municipality. A project, he pointed out, that involves “working to improve the quality of life of the residents of the town.”

Rodríguez highlighted the strength of the party that has grown to become one of the local groups with the largest number of militants on the island.

Regarding the management carried out in Puntagorda, Vicente Rodríguez highlighted the implementation of different actions to promote employment, support for strategic sectors such as the primary one, with the improvement, among other infrastructures, of the Farmer’s Market, which stimulates and encourages the consumption of the local product of kilometer 0, and which is linked in turn to tourism. In this line, other important infrastructures are being developed, such as the zip line, the reforms of El Molino or the improvements in the avenue that provide the municipality with an important pool of car parks, vital for carrying out the different activities that are programmed .

He also highlighted the daily work that is carried out in the care of the elderly, as well as in the promotion of cultural and sports activities that take place in the municipality in a context marked by the health crisis.