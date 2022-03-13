Vicente Saavedra, Clarissa Molina’s boyfriend: who he is and photos of the future husband of the host of El Gordo and La Flaca | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Whom Vincent Saavedra? This is the boyfriend of Clarissa Molina, the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015, who once again used the program “El Gordo y La Flaca”, where she is the host, to share with the public that she has become engaged. After the hardest moment of the pandemic, as when you became infected with COVID-19the presenter has said that she said yes to the proposal of her future husband.

Molina had already made a similar announcement on September 10, 2021. During the aforementioned television space, the model announced that she was in a sentimental relationshipwhich he tried to keep private until that moment.

The relationship would have reached 8 months and the lovers are already preparing everything to give their big wedding in Dominican Republic, Miami or Puerto Ricothe three possible locations where they will seal their love.

Saavedra took the former queen to the virgin islands, for what seemed to be a romantic walk. However, she was surprised when her partner wrote “Will you marry me?” in English on the sand of the beach. To which she excitedly said yes. But many have wondered who he is Vincent Saavedra. Here we tell you everything that is known about the almost husband of Clarissa Molina.

Clarissa Molina in a photograph for her social networks. (Photo: Clarissa Molina / Instagram)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT VICENTE SAAVEDRA, CLARISSA MOLINA’S BOYFRIEND?

How old is Vicente Saavedra?

Vincent Saavedra he is Clarissa Molina’s fiancé and is the age of 39 years. Her nationality is Puerto Rican and she has three daughters, Miabella, Gia Isabella and Ava Mar. He currently resides in Miami, according to his social media posts.

Vicente Saavedra is an experienced music producer. (Photo: Vicente Saavedra / Instagram)

What does Clarissa Molina’s fiancé work on?

Saavedra is a music producer and manager with a prestige earned in the urban genre. He has worked for White Lion Records, Buddha’s Family and Latin Urbanamong other record labels. He has his own music production company, Tell me I sawsince 2017.

Vicente Saavedra in a photograph on his social networks. (Photo: Vicente Saavedra / Instagram)

How has Vicente Saavedra’s career been?

Vicente Saavedra has a history of 16 years in the music industry. In his prolific career he has worked alongside Anuel AANicky Jam, Olga Tañón and Ozunaamong other renowned artists.

How did Vicente Saavedra and Clarissa Molina meet?

Vicente Saavedra and Clarissa Molina They met in 2018 during the filming of the movie “what a lion!”, starring the former queen and Ozuna. The couple has said that they had a crush but there was no closer relationship until 2021, during the Sovereign Award, when they were finally able to have a date.

What content do you upload to social networks?

Vicente Saavedra has an official Instagram account that has more than 200 thousand followers. Interestingly, the producer only follows two accounts: the Ozuna and Ozutochi. In his publications, the videos about his work in music and, of course, the photographs of him with his future wife Clarissa Molina stand out.

PHOTOS OF VICENTE SAAVEDRA ON INSTAGRAM

WHO IS CLARISSA MOLINA?

Clarissa Maria Molina Contreras was born in Santiago, Dominican Republic and is the daughter of Leonardo Molina and Clara Contreras. At the age of 2, his parents separated and moved to New York City. She stayed in the Dominican Republic with her brother and her sister-in-law. At age 15, she and her brothers moved to New York.

She is currently a professional model, actress and television presenter. She participated in the Univision reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015, where she was the third runner-up. In that same year she was crowned Miss Dominican Republic 2015.

Molina participated in Miss Universe representing the Dominican Republic being one of the 10 finalists. In 2016 she was again part of Nuestra Belleza Latina in the VIP version of her, where she won the competition and was crowned by her compatriot Francesca Lachapel.