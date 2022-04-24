Vicente Zambada, son of the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, receives another award for helping the DEA | News Univision Drug Trafficking

Three years after testifying against his former partner the drug trafficker Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, Vicente Zambada Niebla He obtained another reward from the United States government: he was removed from the list of designated criminals by the Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
If the sanction is ever implemented, this OFAC action would unfreeze Zambada Niebla’s assets or bank accounts in the US. In addition, it would allow any person or entity to do business with the capo’s son. Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, who is the head of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the largest drug trafficking organizations in the world.
Alias ’El Vicentillo’ has already received other rewards for cooperating with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and testifying in the trial of his compadre ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: in 2019 a federal judge imposed a reduced sentence and last year was released of the US prison system.
The whereabouts of Zambada Niebla, 47, are unknown and he is now believed to be a protected witness.
In removing him from its blacklist, OFAC mentions him with the alias ‘Vicente Sotelo Guzmán’, the nickname ‘El Mayito’ and as the operator of two businesses: Nueva Industria de Ganaderos de Culiacán and Establo Puerto Rico, both based in Culiacan, in the state of Sinaloa.
This news was first reported this Saturday by LatinUs and on Friday by reporter Keegan Hamilton.
Previously, the uncle of ‘El Vicentillo’, Jesús Zambada García, alias ‘El Rey’, was removed from the list of designated targets by the Treasury Department.
Almost all the traffickers who testified in the trial of ‘El Chapo’ are free or their whereabouts are unknown. One of the most recent cases is that of Dámaso López Núñez, whose whereabouts are a complete mystery. The same goes for Juan Carlos Ramírez Abadía, the Colombian trafficker who confessed to committing as many as 150 murders; and Alex Cifuentes Villa, who shared with Guzmán in the mountains.
Why do they award ‘El Vicentillo’?
At his sentencing hearing in 2019, Zambada Niebla assured that he was not interested in resuming his criminal career. “I would like to tell your honor that this repentance did not happen just yesterday, nor did it happen just because I am standing before you about to be sentenced. This feeling of regret has been with me for years,” he said in a Chicago courtroom.
“The best way to start is by asking for forgiveness from all the people I have hurt in one way or another, either directly or indirectly,” continued the son of ‘El Mayo’, who wore a gray suit.
Specifically, he apologized for his role as financial operator of the world’s most powerful crime transnational. His conviction is related to the trafficking of thousands of pounds of cocaine and heroin into this country via speedboats, submarines and airplanes. “I did some bad deeds,” he acknowledged.
The sentence he received three years ago was less than the 17 years behind bars suggested by the US government, freeing him from life imprisonment and subtracting the time he had been in custody. He was extradited in 2010.
Federal prosecutors argued that thanks to the information provided by Zambada Niebla over the years, they confiscated large quantities of narcotics headed for the United States and convicted several members of the Sinaloa Cartel, including “El Chapo.”
In Guzmán’s trial, Zambada Niebla recounted the capo’s escape from a Mexican prison in 2001, which was a central point in the criminal partnership between his father and ‘El Chapo’. The capo fled jail in a laundry cart, according to his testimony.
His detailed description of the cartel’s operations and the revelation of those until then secret conversations he had with Guzmán, helped to legally sink him.
“He’s a real drug dealer, dealing with my father,” he said in a Brooklyn courtroom.