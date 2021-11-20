Vicenza – Brescia: 2-3 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you in the next Serie B round!20:26

Brescia flies to first place with 27 points, trailing Lecce, second in the standings, by three points. Nothing to do for Vicenza which remains in the penultimate place with 4 points and -10 from the safety zone.20:25

Brescia’s narrow victory which thus takes them to first place alone. In the first half the hosts took the lead with Proia, but first Palacio then a brace from Bertagnoli seem to close the case. Giacomelli tries to reopen the game on a free-kick, but Vicenza does not find the spark in the final. In the second half, a penalty missed by Diaw and three woods hit by the home team should also be noted.20:24

90 ‘+ 5’ End of the game: VICENZA – BRESCIA 2-3.20:22

90 ‘+ 3’ Yellow card also for Crecco for the reaction.20:22

90 ‘+ 3’ Yellow card for Moreo, foul on Crecco.20:20

90 ‘+ 2’ Free kick from the trocar for Vicenza, Giacomelli kicks in the area, the defense of Brescia defends himself as best he can.20:18

90 ‘ There will be 4 minutes of recovery.20:17

88 ‘ Yellow card for Padella, who entered Bisoli from behind.20:14

87 ‘ Vicenza all ahead, but somewhat confused ideas.20:14

86 ‘ In Brescia in Cavion for Bertagnoli.20:12

84 ‘ GOAL! VICENZA – Brescia 2-3! Giacomelli network. Giacomelli’s free kick from distance, with the ball bouncing in front of Joronen who is mocked. Look at the card of the player Stefano Giacomelli20:11

82 ‘ Inside Pontisso for Zonta.20:09

82 ‘ Crecco takes the place of Calderoni.20:09

82 ‘ Three changes also in Vicenza, outside Dalmonte for Meggiorini.20:09

81 ‘ GOAL! Vicenza – BRESCIA 1-3! Bertagnoli network. Double for Bertagnoli who is served by Bisoli, gets rid of the marking and kicks at the edge of the pole with the right plate. Look at the player profile Massimo Bertagnoli20:08

78 ‘ Tramoni takes the place of Palacio.20:04

77 ‘ Mangraviti for Pajac.20:03

77 ‘ Triple change in Brescia, Leris enters for Spalek.20:03

75 ‘ Substitution in Vicenza, Di Pardo comes out for Mancini.20:01

74 ‘ WRONG THE RIGOR DIAW! Accurate but weak shot with the right, Joronen fistende and sends to the side.20:01

72 ‘ Penalty kick for Vicenza! Diaw is brought down in the area by Chancellor. Abbattista has no doubts.19:59

72 ‘ ANOTHER POLE OF VICENZA! This time it is Ranocchia who enters the penalty area and kicks first, but he also hits the wood.19:59

71 ‘ Yellow card for Pajac, foul Di Pardo in the middle of the pitch.19:57

70 ‘ Keep pushing the home team, Diaw thrown deep fails to beat Joronen. The action was, however, spoiled by an offside of the same attacker.19:57

65 ‘ CROSS OF GIACOMELLI! Confused action in the area, the ball reaches Giacomelli who kicks in the turn but his shot hits the crossbar.19:52

64 ‘ In Vicenza, Giacomelli takes the place of Proia.19:51

64 ‘ Yellow card for Di Pardo.19:51

63 ‘ Protests by Vicenza for a push in the Cistana area on Diaw. Abbattista continues.19:50

61 ‘ First change in Brescia, Moreo enters for Bajic.19:47

60 ‘ An hour of play, Brescia is taking measures after an excellent start for Vicenza.19:47

57 ‘ Vicenza started very strong in this second half, Brescia are on the defensive.19:43

52 ‘ DIAW! Served in depth, he arrives only in front of Joronen but is hypnotized by the Brescia goalkeeper.19:39

51 ‘ Yellow card for Bajić, held in mid-field on Brosco.19:38

50 ‘ PALO DI DALMONTE! Very angled header from Dalmonte and the ball crashing into the wood.19:37

46 ‘ The second half of VICENZA – BRESCIA begins. It starts again without substitutions.19:32

First half full of goal chances and reversals in front. The hosts took the lead with Proia, but Palacio found an immediate draw. In the final Bertagnoli overturns the result, bringing the guests forward.19:18

45 ‘+ 1’ End of the first half: VICENZA – BRESCIA 1-2.19:17

45 ‘ There will be 1 minute of recovery.19:16

44 ‘ First yellow card of the match for Calderoni, foul on Bertagnoli.19:15

40 ‘ GOAL! Vicenza – BRESCIA 1-2! Bertagnoli network. Defensive error by Proia who loses the ball on the trocar, Bajic after a rebound serves Bertagnoli who only in front of Grandi kicks power and bags. Look at the player profile Massimo Bertagnoli19:12

37 ‘ BISOLI CLOSE TO GOAL! Insertion into the penalty area, header, but Grandi saves and smanaccia to the side.19:08

34 ‘ Ranocchia tries with a cross to put a ball on the far post, Joronen comes out safely in high grip.19:05

33 ‘ Phase where the intensity dropped after the first half hour where we didn’t stop for a moment.19:04

28 ‘ BAJIC! Brescia was close to scoring, the attacker’s head off, Grandi smanaccia in the corner.18:59

26 ‘ Vibrant game with continuous changes in front.18:57

21 ‘ GOAL! Vicenza – BRESCIA 1-1! Palacio Network. Immediate draw of the guests with Palacio taking advantage of a foray into the area by Bajic, the attacker serves the ball one meter from the goal where Palacio only has to deposit it on the net. Look at the player profile Rodrigo Palacio18:55

18 ‘ GOAL! VICENZA – Brescia 1-0! Proia network. Dalmonte raises his head from the left wing and finds with a precise cross Proia in the area, the midfielder kicks with a right flat and throws the ball into the net. Look at the player’s card Federico Proia18:51

16 ‘ Free kick Vicenza. Ranocchia tries the shot directly on goal, his right inside shot ends up on the bottom.18:47

14 ‘ The home team tries to attack the Brescia defense centrally, but the guests are careful.18:45

9 ‘ Weak right of Zonta from outside the box, ball wide.18:39

8 ‘ Frog in depth for Diaw, the attacker at the moment of the central pass gets the mirror closed by Chancellor.18:40

3 ‘ High rhythms in this start on both sides.18:34

1 ‘ STARTING WHISTLE OF VICENZA – BRESCIA. Referee for the Abatement.18:31

In Vicenza an attacking couple formed by Diaw and Zonta, on the flanks Calderoni and Di Pardo with Brosco, Proia and Ranocchia who will act in the middle of the field. Inzaghi responds with Palacio and Leris at the service of the only Bajic point. In front of Joronen are Cistana and Chancellor with Mateju and Pajac on either side.18:23

BRESCIA formation (4-3-2-1): Joronen – Mateju, Cistana, Chancellor, Pajac – Bertagnoli, Van De Looi, Bisoli – Palacio, Leris – Bajic. Available: Karacic, Papetti, Huard, Tramoni, Mangraviti, Cavion, Spalek, Olzer, Aye, Moreo, Linner, Perilli.18:19

VICENZA line-up (3-5-2): Grandi – Padella, Dalmonte, Bruscagin – Di Pardo, Ranocchia, Proia, Brosco, Calderoni – Zonta, Diaw. Available: Sandon, Ierardi, Crecco, Pontisso, Rigoni, Taugourdeau, Giacomelli, Meggiorini, Longo, Mancini, Pizzignacco, Bresolin.18:15

Last season the challenges between the two teams both ended with a sharp 0-3. One victory for each side, and both away.16:49

Almost a head and tail at the Menti between Vicenza and Brescia, with the hosts desperate for points to relaunch in the league, the guests instead with a victory would take first place alone.16:47