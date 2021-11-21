Vicenza gives 2-3 against the leaders. Three goalposts and a wrong penalty fer …

VICENZA (3-4-1-2): Large; Brosco, Bruscagin, Pan; Di Pardo, Zonta, Ranocchia, Calderoni; Proia; Diaw, Dalmonte. Coach: Brocchi

On the bench: Pizzignacco, Bresolin, Taugourdeau, Giacomelli, Ierardi, Longo, Crecco, Pontisso, Rigoni, Mancini, Meggiorini, Sandon

BRESCIA (4-3-2-1): Joronen; Mateju, Cistana, Chancellor, Pajac; Bisoli, Van de Looi, Bertagnoli; Leris, Bajic, Palacio. Coach: Inzaghi

On the bench: Perilli, Linner, Karacic, Spalek, Moreo, Mangraviti, Huard, Aye, Cavion, Tramoni, Olzer, Papetti

SECOND HALF

It’s over. Vicenza gives 2-3 against leaders Brescia at the end of an absurd race. Three poles and a penalty missed by Diaw for the red and white, who pay dearly for individual mistakes. On Friday he challenges safety in Crotone.

4 ‘of recovery.

43 ‘ Admonished Frying Pan.

41 ‘ Cavion on the field for Bertagnoli.

39 & # 39; Giacomelli on a free kick shortens the distance, 3-2.

37 ‘ Swirl of changes. In Vicenza enter Meggiorini, Crecco and Pontisso for Dalmonte, Calderoni and Zonta.

36 & # 39; Bertagnoli goal, Vicenza-Brescia 1-3.

31 ‘ In Brescia in Tramoni, Spalek and Mangraviti. Leris, Pajac and Palacio exit.

30 ‘ Di Pardo exits, Mancini enters.

27 ‘Diaw misses, Joronen saves. Brescia always ahead 1-2.

27 ‘Bewitched Door. Ranocchia also takes the pole. Penalty for Vicenza, foul on Diaw.

20 ‘ Now also one cross struck by Dalmonte. Third Vicenza wood.

19 ‘ Giacomelli enters for Proia.

19 ‘ Ammonito Di Pardo.

18 ‘Penalty denied to Vicenza for a push on Diaw.

15 ‘ First change of the race. Enter Moreo for Bajic.

7 ‘ Diaw served in depth, arrives only in front of Joronen but is rejected by the Brescia goalkeeper.

6 ‘ Bajic is cautioned.

5 ‘ Post hit by Dalmonte with his head.

The second half begins. Lane will now attack under South.

FIRST HALF

Finished the first half. 1-2 for Brescia.

1 ‘ recovery.

44 ‘ Calderoni warned.

40 ‘Brescia goal, Bertagnoli. Vicenza makes Brescia score another goal. Proia does not throw the ball away and lets Bertagnoli go into the goal. Nothing to do this time for Grandi.

36 ‘ It is still Grandi who saves the result on the Bisoli air deviation.

28 ‘ Amazing Grandi: he stretches on Bajic’s header, denying him the doubling.

21 ‘Draw of Brescia, Palacio. The Rondinelle immediately found the goal benefiting from a sensational smooth from Padella. For Bajic it is child’s play to enter the area and look for a partner in the small area for the tap-in.

18 ‘Goool Vicenza! Proia. He had gone close two seconds earlier with a header, but this time Proia didn’t miss Dalmonte’s delightful assist. Vicenza ahead.

15 ‘ 0-0 al Menti and no occasion so far. He is a good Vicenza, who started off with the right attitude.

3 ‘ High pace in this start for both teams. After the first few minutes the line-up of Vicenza is clearer. Brocchi opted for 4-4-2 and the strikers are Diaw and Proia. The defensive line is made up of Bruscagin, Brosco, Padella and Calderoni.

Vicenza-Brescia begins

Vicenza and Brescia are about to enter the field. The South is sold out, almost a thousand fans from Brescia. For Lane it is a race not to be missed against the top of the class. In the end, Brocchi should prefer the 3-4-1-2 with Proia attacking midfielder, Dalmonte and Diaw in front. Classic 4-3-2-1 for Pippo Inzaghi