Vicenza, new jersey. Renzo Rosso: «I’m talking about fashion, not the fans». The ultras cancel the party for the 120 years

The captain of Vicenza, Matteo Buscagin with the new shirt designed by the patron Renzo Rosso (photo Lapresse)

become the mesh of discord the one that Vicenza wore in the victorious match against Ternana on Sunday at Menti. Contested by the Curva Suddiscussed on social media by the fans, strongly desired and defended by the patron Renzo Rosso who followed the project in its entirety. You can’t change a winning shirt, I’m one of the greatest creatives in the fashion world, I want an apology from the fans he said after the racethus triggering an even stronger reaction.





Mayor Rucco peacemaker Mayor Francesco Rucco tried to act as peacemaker, he who on Sunday, like so many other times, was in the curve cheering. And he could not fail to see the spat at a distance between the fans and the patron. Regardless of whether you like the jersey or not, right now the goal must be salvation and I invite everyone to row in the same direction. Because in the event of relegation there would be objective difficultiesthe future of the team and of a historic club that celebrates its 120th anniversary tomorrow.

Fiery climate Quite another peace. On Monday, the owner tried to arrange a clarifying meeting that seems to have been turned down and in the evening the tough stance of the South Curve arrived. We cancel, not without regret, the event scheduled for the club’s 120th anniversary, we’ll do it our waywithout collaborating with the company, the ultrs write in the press release, which tells of offensive and provocative attitudes towards the fans, explaining that the curve had asked the company to wait to launch the new shirt avoiding the week of the birthday. The power of a jersey, in today’s football, is still enormous. If the companies have invented everything, accepting the suggestions of technical sponsors and wealthy partners and often distorting not only tradition but also the social colors, here the situation is even more confused because it was the owner himself who wanted it. By placing the her status: I’m talking about fashion, not the fans. But what about the fashion Lane jersey? We do not want to bring the whole package of members into this clash – concludes the press release of the curve – that has nothing to do with it. However, we will always remain in our place, on the steps of the stadiumtrying to push these colors again to the miracle called salvation.

Stylistic innovation And to think that the Icon, as the new Lotto signed kit is called, designed with lines far from tradition, was to be the fourth shirta sort of stylistic innovation that had been talked about a year ago and that the club has decided to make its debut against Ternana, for a match. And what now Rosso would like to propose again, having brought home three points.

The old glories But who in the Lane has played, like this shirt or not? Honestly I don’t like it – says Giuseppe Beppe Leljhistorical defender of Vicenza of GB Fabbri, who in 1978 came second behind Juve – but I am sorry for the atmosphere that was created at the stadium. For historians to see such a difficult jersey, but there are many companies that have a strange third or fourth jersey. Perhaps Vicenza should have better presented the initiative, which, among other things, came two days after the 12th anniversary. On the same line Gianni Lopez, the captain of Francesco Guidolin’s Vicenza. I don’t like the shirt, but the fact remains that it’s not the time to disunite. Now we need aggregation, the goal must be to support the team .