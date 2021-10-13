News

Vices, obsessions and desires of contemporary society. David LaChapelle in Naples

David LaChapelle, House at the End of the World (2005), Los Angeles, © DavidLaChapelle
David LaChapelle, House at the End of the World (2005), Los Angeles, © DavidLaChapelle

David LaChapelle enchants Naples with an unprecedented exhibition, designed specifically for the city. From 8 December 2021 it will be possible to visit David LaChapelle at the Maschio Angioino.

Curated by Vittoria Mainoldi and Mario Martin Pareja, the exhibition traces the salient moments of the career of photographer David LaChapelle, offering the visitor a selection of never-before-seen works from the American photographer’s personal archive. In close dialogue with the majestic spaces of the Male Angevin, the works on display communicate fears, vices, obsessions and desires of contemporary society through an unmistakable style.

David LaChapelle, Behold (2017), Hawaii, © DavidLaChapelle
David LaChapelle, Behold (2017), Hawaii, © DavidLaChapelle

Among the photographs exhibited here are remembered Deluge (2007), reinterpretation of Michelangelo’s Cappella Sistema in pop settings, and the controversial work Rape of Africa (2009), in which the supermodel Naomi Campbell impersonates Venus in the African gold mines. Also on display are some hand-painted photographic negatives dating back to the 1980s, which are part of a site-specific installation in dialogue with more recent unpublished works, such as Behold (2017).

LaChapelle thus reconfirms itself as one of the most eclectic and interesting artists of its generation (and also one of the most loved by the public!), Ranging from photography to theater, from films to the production of music videos. Many of his works are now cultural landmarks for the history of visual arts in 21st century America. Unique compositions, imaginative narratives and strong colors, David LaChapelle realizes above all tableux vivants, portraits and still lifes that challenge the limits of traditional photography, giving life to a new genre in its own right. Throughout his prolific career he has made portraits of famous celebrities and personalities such as Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Benicio del Toro, Marilyn Manson, Elizabeth Taylor, Pamela Anderson, River Phoenix, Michael Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eminem , Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Hillary Clinton, Lance Armstrong and David Beckham.

David LaChapelle, Virgin Mary (2021), Los Angeles, © David LaChapelle
David LaChapelle, Virgin Mary (2021), Los Angeles, © David LaChapelle

