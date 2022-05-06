Vicky Dávila, the only journalist among the 50 most powerful women in Colombia: Forbes

The director of WEEKVicky Dávila is the only journalist included in Forbes magazine’s traditional list of the most powerful women in Colombia. “These stories are relevant in the fight for gender equity and show that the moment for women is the one we are already living.”, indicates the special report that includes 50 women leaders from all areas of national life.

In particular, Dávila stands out for her wide recognition in the country and for having come to lead this publishing house. “Four times winner of the Simón Bolívar National Journalism Award, this Valle del Cauca is the first woman to become the director of Grupo Semana.

In addition, she is the most followed Colombian journalist on social networks and the one who moderated presidential debates the most in the 2022 elections. In all corners of Colombia they know who she issince it became known in the country during its time on RCN Television, La FM and W Radio”, highlights the special.

Forbes explains that different criteria were evaluated to choose the women who are on the list.

“one) hard power: the resources that they administer and manage such as GDP, income, assets under their administration or net worth.

2) Its impact: number of collaborators or population they lead and their spheres of influence.

3) Dynamic power: audiences, communities and creative influence.

4) Soft power: what they are doing with their influence in each of the sectors: business, media, technology, finance, philanthropy, politics and art”.

The publication recalls that this list is globally recognized and has been made in 60 countries. It also clarifies that, unlike other similar lists, in this one there is no ranking.

The special highlights many women with meritorious careers, including Carolina Gaitán, the singer who performs the song There is no mention of Bruno, which led the Colombian to be at the Oscar ceremony. Also, to María Lorena Gutiérrez, president of Corficolombiana, who was recognized for being the powerful of Palacio de Nariño, during the government of Juan Manuel Santos.

Marta Lucía Ramírez is also in her position as Vice President of the Republic and Chancellor, and in the business world is Marcela Carrasco, President of Mastercard for the Andean Region.

Cover of the most powerful women, Forbes magazine – Photo: Forbes Magazine

From the public sector there is also the Minister of Transport, Ángela María Orozco, the Mayor Claudia López and the Attorney General Margarita Cabello. And the governors Clara Luz Roldán and Elsa Noguera.

From the artistic world, the singer Karol G and Shakira. Of the business leaders, Mónica Contreras, president of TGI; Sylvia Escovar, president of the Board of Directors of EPS Sanitas; Claudia Bejarano, president of Cerrejón; Marcela Giraldo García, president of Colfondos; Camila Escobar, president of Procafecol (Juan Valdez), Adriana Noreña, vice president of Google for Latin America and Ana María Duque, president of Shell for Colombia. And among the athletes, Mariana Pajón stands out.

This is the complete list.

The mighty 50:

Marta Lucía Ramírez, Vice President of the Republic and Foreign Minister.

María Lorena Gutiérrez, president of Corficolombiana.

Marcela Carrasco, president of MasterCard for the Andean Region.

Carolina Gaitan, actress and singer.

Ángela María Orozco, Minister of Transport.

Carol G, singer.

Monica Contreras, president of TGI.

Sylvia Escovar, President of the Board of Directors of EPS Sanitas.

Claudia López, mayor of Bogotá.

Isabel Cristina Martínez, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Services of Banco de Bogotá.

Cristina Arrastía, Vice President of Business at Bancolombia.

Claudia Bejarano, president of Cerrejón.

Marcela Giraldo García, president of Colfondos.

Hilda María Pardo, vice president of Claro.

Camila Escobar, president of Procafecol (Juan Valdez).

Luz María Correa, president of Construcciones El Cóndor.

Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, president of the Private Competitiveness Council.

Francia Márquez, candidate for the vice presidency of the Republic.

Shakira, singer

Margarita Cabello, Attorney General of the Nation.

Marcela Vaca, director of Geopark for the Andean Region.

María Claudia García, president of the Finsocial Foundation.

Adriana Noreña, vice president of Google for Latin America.

Clara Luz Roldán, Governor of Valle del Cauca.

Elsa Noguera, Governor of the Atlantic.

Sofia Vergara, actress.

Bibiana Taboada, co-director of the Bank of the Republic.

Diana Fajardo, magistrate of the Constitutional Court.

Ángela Hurtado, president of JP Morgan Colombia.

Margarita Henao, CEO of Daviplata.

Catalina Bretón, manager of Nu Colombia.

Dolly Montoya, rector of the National University of Colombia.

Camila Osorio, tennis player.

Sandra Hinestroza, general manager of HP Inc. Colombia.

Gygliola Aycardi, founder of Bodytech.

María Claudia Lacouture, president of Aliadas and director of Amcham.

Marcela Perilla, president of SAP for Latin America.

Claudia Restrepo, rector of the Eafit University.

Ana María Duque, president of Shell for Colombia.

Mariana Pajon, athlete.

Lina Monsalve, manager of Mercado Libre for Colombia and Venezuela.

Ana María Gómez, president of Anglo Gold Ashanti.

Ángela Zuluaga, Vice President of Coca-Cola Latin America.

Martha Lucía Henao, president of Cencosud Colombia.

Liliana Restrepo, founder of Frisby.

Johanna Ortiz, designer.

Leonor Espinosa, chef.

Goyo, singer.

Silvia Tcherassi, designer.

Vicky Davila, journalist.