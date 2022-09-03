Vicky Krieps (‘The Invisible Thread’) is Sissi in ‘The Rebel Empress’, one of the pearls of the San Sebastian Festival

You probably remember sissione of the most iconic empresses in history and immortalized on screen thanks to Romy Schneider, the Austrian actress who gave him life before his great leap to Hollywood. Similarly, those fans of Paul Thomas Anderson will remember Vicky Krieps, the great face that the director discovered us in 2017 with the invisible thread. The paths of empress and actress now cross with Corsagewhich in Spain will carry nothing less than the title of the rebellious empress.

Following the example of other recent and loosely inspired biopics such as spencer, the rebellious empress focuses on Christmas 1877, specifically on the 40th birthday of Elizabeth I of Austria, better known as Sissi. As it happened to the Diana Spencer of Kristen Stewart, Sissi is condemned to be a prisoner in her own home, unable to say what she thinks and, in short, to be a beautiful young wife. But as Lady Di, Sissi will begin to question her own image and rebel against it.

Vicky Krieps, whom most knew through her magnificent performance in the invisible thread, is in charge of giving face and voice to the poor empress. The prestigious interpreter got nothing less than unanimous applause in the last Cannes Film Festivalin which she won the award for best actress in the section Un Certain Regard.

the rebellious empress will hit theaters on November 18although the lucky ones who come to the San Sebastian Festival will be able to see it in the section Pearl. Meanwhile, you can now exclusively enjoy this clip to see Krieps, the new Empress Sissi, in action.

