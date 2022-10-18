Vicky Martín Berrocal copies Paula Echevarría’s fashionable exercise to lose weight and shape the figure

Vicky Martín Berrocal has radically transformed her physique in the last year. The designer has spoken on more than one occasion about how she has changed her lifestyle for a healthier one with a healthy diet and also sports. Vicky’s physique has radically changed after losing more than 20 kilos and she is in a great moment of physical and mental balance. Now, she has added a new physical activity to her training routines and is succeeding among the famous: ballet fit.

This discipline has become very popular after Paula Echevarría has been sharing her spectacular evolution after being the mother of her son Miki for the second time. The influencer and actress has not only lost weight but thanks to ballet fit she has managed to tone her body while working on peace of mind. These are mainly the advantages of this sport that combines ballet with fitness and Vicky Martín Berrocal loves it. Get ready for laces!

INSTAGRAM @vickymartinberrocal

Vicky Martín Berrocal signs up for ballet fit, the sport that sweeps among the famous

Ballet fit works on strength, toning, flexibility and balance, as well as coordination like any dance discipline. One of its advantages is that it tones and burns fat at the same time that it makes the body look slimmer, with that beautiful figure of dancers with strong legs and a more pronounced waist. Like any body and mind exercise, such as yoga or pilates, this exercise makes us release endorphins but at the same time it manages to relax us and disconnect from everything. Also, Being an exercise without impact, it can be done at any age without fear of injuring ourselves.. It is not necessary to be an expert either since it is personalized and the expert level is acquired little by little.

“Ballet has returned to my life and in what way… I’ve been wanting to try ballet fit for a long time… I’ve grown half a quarter here this morning, I’ll show you my progress”, Vicky Martín Berrocal has told along with an image of her first class. Ballet fit combines dance with pilates and has become the favorite sport of celebrities and influencers to lose weight and shape their figure. From Paula Echevarría to Raquel Sánchez Silva and also Miranda Kerr, Natalie Portman or Taylor Swift love this fashionable sport.

The change of Vicky Martín Berrocal after losing 20 kilos

Physical activity and nutrition are two very important issues for Vicky Martín Berrocal and she has been able to find a balance to feel better both inside and out. Alba Díaz’s mother has found a great ally in sports and has confessed what techniques help her stay in shape. Thus, she does cycling, boxing and strength training. She, of course, eats healthily and compensates for the whims she indulges.

INSTAGRAM @vickymartinberrocal

“Patience, perseverance and awareness. No rush… Setting goals that are easy to achieve. With a good professional who never let go of my hand and with all the desire in the world. Wanting is power,” the designer shared on her social networks about How have you managed to lose weight and keep your weight in check?. To which she added, very motivated and happy with the results she has achieved: “It’s hard for me, but the secret is to start. You have to schedule them. Force yourself a little at the beginning, and you’ll realize that it feels too good. It seems incredible to me say this but it is so”.

Vicky Martín Berrocal has become an example for many women who want to start a healthy lifestyle, since she has not only managed to lose many kilos of weight but also maintain it. Some results that have come without miracle diets or rebound effect, and Its secret is none other than to maintain a balance between diet, sports and having a very strong mind, which is key and vital in any process of physical change.. She’s great!