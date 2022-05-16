Vicky Martín Berrocal with a suit jacket and sneakers

The designer Vicky Martín Berrocal is a recognized fan of tailored suits, from the most classic and sophisticated, that go through monocolor, especially in black and white tones, like others it is a more fantasy format with vibrant colors. We can ensure that orOne of the key points of the Sevillian’s wardrobe are the two-piece ‘looks’. They have them in all colors and styles. It is one of those outfits that you know how to take advantage of, that has always been in your wardrobe background, and that knows how to update the trends of each moment and perfectly adapt to your way of dressing so that they always favor you to the fullest. The designer again yesterday opted for this formula, she did it in a sophisticated key, however, she added a differentiating touch that turned the look around: sneakers.

Vicky Martín with a suit jacket and sneakers

The designer opted for a black suit jacket with a fluid blazer that has been styled, ‘boob suit’, or what is the same, with nothing underneath. Trend that brought to fame seasons ago both the model Emily Ratajkowski or the ‘celebrity’ Kim Kardashian among others. As for the suit pants, is wide leg and loose fit. It is a classic two-piece look for which Vicky wanted to give it a differentiating touch by combining it with sports shoes from Nike, specifically the ‘Air Jordan’ model. It is a type of shoe inspired by basketball boots. In this case, the Andalusian has worn them in shades of white, red and black. Finally, we must also highlight her hairstyle with a maxi ponytail and side parting.

