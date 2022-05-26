Vicky Pattison thrills fans as she transforms into ‘Megan Fox lookalike’ for a racy snap

ads

Vicky Pattison has turned up the heat wearing white lingerie, and when she shared the stunning snap, fans thought she looked eerily familiar.

The 34-year-old Geordie Shore star gave her 5 million Instagram followers a treat when she donned the tiny number that she said gave her “wedding night vibes”.

Posing on a sofa, the reality star looked sensational as she showed off a sultry gaze while modeling the wedding-inspired two-piece.

The I’m A Celeb winner wore her signature locks in glamorous curls and wore full coverage makeup, her complexion glowing and tanned.

The bridal outfit hugged the TV personality in all the right places and drew attention to her enviable attributes.

Vicky Pattison has raised the temperature wearing white lingerie Read more related articles Read more related articles

Vicky accessorized with an abundance of gold jewelry to complete her sizzling look, including two layered necklaces, one of which featured the word ‘love’ and the other a striking gold pendant.

The former Extra Camp host captioned the stunning gallery of snapshots, “She’s giving me wedding night vibes…”, before adding that her “cute and gorgeous” bridal collection is available at Abbott Lyon.

Vicky wore her signature locks in glamorous curls and wore full coverage makeup, her complexion glowing and tanned.

Friends and fans of the reality star flocked to the comments to rave about her steamy display.

One said, “You’re awesome.”

“So so beautiful,” wrote another.

Another wrote: “You look exactly like Megan Fox in that first picture!”

While a fourth commented, “You look unreal.”

It’s no wonder Vicky is getting into the wedding spirit as she is set to marry her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan, 38.

It’s no surprise that Vicky is getting into the wedding spirit as she is set to marry groom Ercan Ramadan (Image: Vicky Pattison’s social media)

The beloved couple announced their engagement in February after Ercan fell in love with an acquaintance during a romantic vacation in Dubai.

The Geordie native recently revealed that she is set to start a family with the former TOWIE star in the near future.

Last month, the star detailed her journey on Instagram as she took her first step towards egg freezing at the London Women’s Clinic.

For more on the latest entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.

Read more related articles Read more related articles

ads