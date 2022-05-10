Vicky White dies after shooting herself at the time of being captured with Casey White, the prisoner who helped to escape | News Univision United States

Vicki White, accused of helping Casey White escape, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both of them they had been arrested after a car chase on the streets of Indiana. The 56-year-old officer had worked for 17 years at the Alabama detention center and had “exemplary behavior” until she absconded with the prisoner on April 29.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton reported Monday afternoon that the two fugitives had been captured near Evansville, Indianaafter the authorities they chased the vehicle where both were travelinguntil it finally crashed. It was after the crash that Vicky White decided to shoot herself, according to US Marshal Matt Keely. Casey White, 38, is in the custody of authorities.
Before it was known that Vicky White had died, Singleton insisted that he wished the officer no harm and hoped for her recovery, but stressed that “I had to answer some questions.” The authorities had reported this Monday that the woman would face charges for helping a prisoner escape and for identity theft, as they suspected she had used false identities to facilitate her escape.
The van the couple was traveling in was found Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was seen at a city car wash. Investigators believe the truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville. Security cameras caught a man resembling Casey White and it was these clues that led to his capture.
An anonymous complaint made it possible to find the whereabouts of the officer and the prisoner. Before the chase, Vicky White had left a hotel wearing a wig, according to Keely.
Vicky White had sold her house before fleeing
Authorities suspected that Vicky White, deputy director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, had helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a murder case.
Vicky White had told her co-workers that she would be taking the inmate out of jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two fled the area. She had also said that she felt bad and would go to the doctor. The authorities would later discover that neither the evaluation in court nor the medical appointment had been scheduled.
The woman, who was divorced in 1991 after a three-year, childless marriage, had sold her home before disappearing for about $90,000, below market value. Vicky White bought an AR-15 and other weapons days before her escape, and the night before her escape she slept in a hotel.
After the disappearance, several of Vicky White’s acquaintances and relatives were surprised and surprised. The officer’s mother, Pat Davis, told local station WAAY that she even doubted her daughter had ever been cited for speeding or running a stop sign. The official’s co-workers, for whom she was “a mother figure”, were “desolate” for what happened, Sheriff Rick Singleton told local media AL.com last week.
Following the escape, other inmates said the two had a “special relationship” and that she gave Casey White better treatment than other inmates. The investigations discovered that the officer communicated by phone with the prisoner and that she even gave him more food on occasion.
The exact reasons that led Vicky White to throw away an exemplary career will remain unclear. Sheriff Rick Singleton, who had been her boss and had praised the officer on several occasions before evidence pointed to her helping Casey White escape, said: ” The lesson I’ve learned, and I think we’ve all learned, is that you don’t know who to trust.”
“I had all my trust in Vicky White. She had been an exemplary employee and the reason that led her to do something like that… I don’t know. I don’t know if we will ever know,” he acknowledged.