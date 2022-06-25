Victim of a cyberattack the local firm Ticketera

Ticketera, a company dedicated to the sale of tickets for events and shows in Puerto Rico, suffered a cyber attack this Friday, causing a halt to ticket purchases for their engagements at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan.

It was at 9:02 am that Ticketera and the ticket sales system suffered the cyberattack, which affected the purchasing process for the concert by Puerto Rican urban artist Mora and the other events to be held soon in said room, the company explained in a Press release.

As a measure to counteract the attack, the company indicated that it moved some servers, while working to solve the situation as soon as possible.

“We regret the inconvenience this situation, totally out of our control, has caused Coca-Cola Music Hall and consumers. We especially offer our apologies to Mora”, expressed Omar Báez, founding partner of Ticketera, in written statements.

The businessman assured that the attack did not affect the sale of tickets for other events in other locations nor did it compromise consumer information. In fact, by achieving the reinstallation of the ticketing system, Báez claimed to have sold two complete performances of the Mora concert.

For the past years, Ticketera has successfully managed the sale of tickets for the most trafficked events in Puerto Rico.

When trying to buy tickets for any of the shows that appear on the Ticketera page, include this message: “We are experiencing technical problems, so we will have to postpone the sale.”

Ticket sales for Mora’s concert on October 6 were scheduled to start this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

However, according to Mora’s representatives in a press release, before the sale began, there was already a traffic of over 25,000 people doing virtual shift, which could cause the Ticketera.com system to collapse.

“My loves, don’t be scared, I’m not going to let anyone run out of lockers,” Mora assured on her Twitter account.

“The inept people at Ticketera are supposedly solving it, so we’ll be right back. A thousand apologies to those who have been waiting early, I only ask for a ‘chin’ (little) of patience, ”she added.

Ticket sales will begin once the system is restored.

Gabriel Mora Quintero, Mora’s real name, began his career in 2017 collaborating with artists such as Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, Rafa Pabón and Big Soto.

In 2018 he was signed by the Rimas Entertainment label, with whom he released the song “Miento” with Ele A El Dominio, followed by hits like “Si tú no está”, “Nada que loser” and “Una vez”, in collaboration with BadBunny.

In 2021 he released his first album, “First Day of Classes”, certified Album Platinum by the Recording Industry Association for the sale of more than 1 million copies in the United States.

Then he released his second album, “Microdosis”.