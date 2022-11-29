Victim of Lionel Messi, he drops a punchline

This Saturday evening, Paris-Saint-Germain moved to the Clermont lawn as part of the 1st day of Ligue 1. And the men of Christophe Galtier (5-0), won largely thanks to a great Lionel Messi. Moreover, Pascal Gastien – the Clermont coach – was full of praise for the PSG star after the meeting.

Victorious 5-0 at Clermont this Saturday evening, Paris Saint Germain could count on a duo Messi-Neymar in fire. The tandem was involved in all five goals scored by the PSG. The sevenfold ball notably scored a double and delivered a decisive pass to Neymar.

A performance acclaimed by Christophe Galtier

Immediately after the meeting, Christophe Galtier wanted to highlight the performance of Lionel Messi, and in particular his tactical sense. “I spoke with Leo during our stay in Japan and with the defensive sector as well to ensure that he can perform all the time. He has a very sharp, very clear tactical sense. He quickly sees where he has to put himself, the way he positions himself to play, he is in an area he likes. He likes to play with the players around him. » The coach even wanted to leave a little message about the impact of The Pulga on the whole team “When Leo smiles, the team smiles too” . For Christophe Galtier, the Argentine’s form is also…

