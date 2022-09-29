Victim of the case of suitcases with drugs in Punta Cana asks for peace and justice

Mrs Julia Bernoit de la Cruzwho allegedly had two suitcases loaded with controlled substances placed in the Punta Cana Airport On September 9, he asked the Dominican authorities to “give him back his dignity” and that those responsible for the act pay the consequences in court.

During an interview granted to the YouTube channel “Naked Corruption”, Bernoit recounted the way in which she was treated by the agents when she was arrested.

“They insulted me, they treated me like a criminalas if all that were really mine, they said ugly words to me, there was even a policeman who told me ‘that’s where you have to get mine’”, he commented.

Visibly affected and with a brittle voice, the lady said that the situation has caused damage to her physical and emotional health. In this sense, she implored the authorities to clarify what happened and restore her peace of mind.

“I ask you to give me back that peace, the peace that has been taken from me and with it I am losing my life (…) I don’t sleep, I’m afraid that if I close my eyes I won’t open them again, what I’ve been through is hard, “he said in the midst of tears.

He also took advantage of the stage to send a direct message to President Luis Abinader and Attorney Miriam Germán. “I need a call from one of you to feel that I am protected here in my country”, he stated.

Bernoit added that the only thing he wants and pursues in this case is justice. “I need this not to stay like this,” he reiterated.

About the case

On Monday, preventive detention was imposed as a coercive measure on a man linked to the traffic of 50 packets of cocaineweighing 51.89 kilograms, which were seized on September 9 at the Punta Cana International Airport.

The defendant Sauris Martínez Castro was sent to comply with the measure at the Anamuya Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR) in Higüey, by order of Judge Francis Yojary Reyes Diloné, of the Judicial Office of Permanent Care Services of La Altagracia.

The Public Ministry, in a statement, indicates that the drug was seized in two suitcases in the name of Mrs. Julia Benoit de la Cruz when he intended to leave the country through the air terminal on a flight to Brussels.

On its side, the Punta Cana Airport condemned what happened and publicly expressed that they support the authorities in the course of the investigation.

The terminal stated that it will support the investigations carried out by the National Drug Directorate (DNCD), and also made the surveillance cameras that captured the events available to the police entity.