Victims of Miami building collapse sue neighboring condo owners

Miami – Those affected by the collapse of a building in Surfside, in South Florida, last June sued the community of owners and the builders of a luxurious neighboring condominiumwhom they accuse of being partly to blame for the disaster that caused almost a hundred victims, local media reported.

This lawsuit filed in the Miami-Dade circuit courts is actually an addition to another filed against the developer of the Eighty Seven Park condominium, designed by the famous Italian architect Piano, and other firms involved in the project.

Now the defendants are, in addition to the community of neighbors, the Canada-based architecture firm Stantec, the Florida Civil engineering firm and Geosonics, a company that performs sonic drilling.

The plaintiffs are victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, built in the 1980s and located on the beach in Surfside, part of which collapsed in the middle of the night on June 24, 2021 for causes not yet officially determined.

Before the collapse, an engineering firm had verified that it had structural flaws and so captured it in a report.

A total of 98 people died from the collapse, which despite being partial, left the building uninhabitable, which was completely demolished on July 4, 2021.

The new lawsuit alleges that the community of residents and the three firms have “shared responsibility” for the collapse of Champlain Towers South.

The plaintiffs argue that construction work on Eighty Seven Park endangered the adjoining building and attribute specific actions or negligence to the new defendants that “negatively impacted” Champlain Towers South.

The previous defendants, including the construction firm Terra Group, denied the arguments put forward in the lawsuit.

The Miami Herald newspaper interviewed David Weinstein, a lawyer for the group that developed the Eighty Seven Park project, who said his clients “categorically” deny the accusations and stressed that Champlain Towers South was a building with multiple failures and maintained and repaired in a bad way. “inappropriate” way.

The lawyer stressed that they hope that the federal investigation into the causes of the collapse, which is still underway, will corroborate the position of their clients.

The trial for these demands is set for March 2023 and, according to the newspaper, some of those affected by the collapse have already reached out-of-court settlements.

Last February, the lawyers of the apartment owners of the collapsed building reached a “tentative” agreement by which they will distribute $83 million among those who lost their homes.

That agreement has no effect on wrongful death lawsuits brought by the families of the 98 people who died in the collapse.