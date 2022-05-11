Victims of the collapsed building in Surfside will receive $997 million

Miami – The victims of the building that collapsed in 2021 in Surfside, Florida, and that caused the death of almost a hundred people, reached an agreement of 997 million dollars to close the case, local media reported this Wednesday.

The judge in charge of the case, Miami-Dade County Magistrate Michael Hanzman, determined that the distribution of the money agreed with insurers and defendants will be determined based on the participation that each one had in the building that partially collapsed in the early hours of 24 June 2021, killing 98 people.

“We have obtained 997 million dollars in proposed settlements before you, and it could be a billion before the end of the week,” said Harley S. Tropin, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, in statements collected by the Miami Herald newspaper.

Previously, Judge Hanzman had said that there is not enough money that can adequately compensate for human losses, although Tropin indicated that now, at least, the victims and relatives of the deceased will have “some degree of relief.”

“The result achieved and the speed are more than extraordinary,” said the magistrate about the effective closure of the litigation phase of the case of this landslide, whose causes are still under investigation.

The decision to demolish the building in Surfside was made after concerns grew that the damaged structure was at risk of collapsing. (The Associated Press)

The decision to demolish the building in Surfside was made after concerns grew that the damaged structure was at risk of collapsing. (Wilfred Lee)

The decision to demolish the building in Surfside was made after concerns grew that the damaged structure was at risk of collapsing. (Lynne Sladki)

The decision to demolish the building in Surfside was made after concerns grew that the damaged structure was at risk of collapsing. (Wilfred Lee)

The decision to demolish the building in Surfside was made after concerns grew that the damaged structure was at risk of collapsing. (Lynne Sladki)

The decision to demolish the building in Surfside was made after concerns grew that the damaged structure was at risk of collapsing. (Wilfred Lee)

The building was torn down on Sunday. (The Associated Press)

The building was torn down on Sunday. (The Associated Press)

The building was torn down on Sunday. (The Associated Press)

The building built in 1981 was in the middle of a process known as “recertification”, which consists of a review of the structures and electrical installations required by law as it is a 40-year-old building.

Three years earlier, a report by an engineering firm warned of serious structural problems in the building that deserved urgent attention.

Ninety-eight people died from the collapse, which despite being partial, left the building uninhabitable, which was completely demolished on July 4, 2021.

Last February, the lawyers of the apartment owners of the collapsed building reached a “tentative” agreement by which they will distribute 83 million dollars among those who lost their homes.

That agreement has no effect on wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of the 98 people who died in the collapse.