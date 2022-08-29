Victims struggle with motorized robbers in Manhattan

Some thieves had their intentions foiled when pedestrians they wanted to deprive of their belongings, in two apparently unconnected incidents, began to struggle with them in Del. Upper Manhattan.

The first attempt involved two suspected criminals wearing face coverings and riding a motorcycle, who lunged at a pedestrian on the sidewalk at the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Arden Street to remove a chain.

The action was recorded by several witnesses, while the victim runs and prevents the thieves from taking the necklace, while asking for help.

The cries for help were answered by another man who surprised the alleged thieves from behind after which he begins to struggle with one of them until he manages to disarm him.

The action causes the criminals to flee, while they were being chased and pointed at with their own weapon. There is no information about the arrest of criminals.

In another incident, two women who were walking in the back of the Guggenheim museum in Manhattan were attacked by two individuals on a scooter.

According to the video released by the New York Police, the two 28-year-old women were walking on the sidewalk, when the criminals reached them in order to snatch the necklace that one of them was wearing, but both began to kick the thieves , who fled the place without achieving their objective

Despite foiling the robbery, the victim sustained injuries, although nothing serious.