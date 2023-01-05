Víctor Guzmán is a new Rayados playerHalftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

striped already has a gift from wise menafter they already found the replacement of Cesar Montes in the team. This is Víctor Guzmán, defender of Xwaves from Tijuana that will change the air this Clausura 2023.1.

Victor Guzman to Rayados

The information was published by Canal 6 Deportes, where they affirm that the Bull will arrive in final transfer to the Gang, after the DT Victor Manuel Vucetich confirmed it was an option

Guzmán debuted with the border squad and is one of the promises of Mexican soccer in central defense, an element that He was already close to emigrating to European footballsince he recently had the option of going to Turkey.

Registration and cancellation of Rayados for the Clausura 2023

In days gone by Monterrey searched for Luis Chávezmidfielder of Pachuca that was a sensation at the World Cup Qatar 2022but the Aztec element prefers to wait for an offer from Europe and for now refused to come to royal lands.

Cesar Montes He went to European football after Christmas to sign with the Spanish from Barcelonaan element that was formed in the basic forces of the Gang and managed to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.

The “bull” Guzmán joins Jordi Cortizo Y Omar Govea how the brand new reinforcements of the Monterrey team for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX that will start on January 6.