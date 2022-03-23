Víctor Heredia ex of Mellizos, dies in fatal accident

A young man former prospect Venezuelan Major League Baseball of the Minnesota Twins organization, passed away during the early hours of Sunday due to a fatal traffic accident in his hometown, Portuguesa.

According to various media that reported the death of the former Twins first baseman and catcher, Victor Heredia, would have happened after falling from a moving truck and crashing his head on the pavement. Witnesses reported that the incident happened after four in the morning after the 21-year-old former slugger traveled from a nightclub in the city to his house.

Heredia played for three seasons in the Minnesota minor leagues, posting a .296 batting average with 10 home runs and 83 RBI. On behalf of the entire staff of AlBat, we wish a speedy recovery to the family of Víctor Heredia and we join in the sorrow that his sensitive death has left. Rest in peace.