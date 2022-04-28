Victor Ikpeba explains why Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd was a mistake

Legendary Nigeria striker Victor Ikpeba believes Cristiano Ronaldo made a mistake choosing to return to Manchester United last summer.

The 37-year-old striker left Juventus in 2021, after a three-year stint in Serie A.

Ronaldo is currently the Premier League’s third top scorer this season. He has scored 22 goals in total for the Red Devils this season, including two hat-tricks (against Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur).

Despite Ronaldo’s individual brilliance, Manchester United have failed to deliver on their promise as a club this season. The club are knocked out of all cup competitions and struggle to break into the top 4 of the Premier League.

The board parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last November. He was replaced by German tactician Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis, who has failed to raise United’s level of play since.

The German will see his job handed to Erik ten Hag this summer, with Rangnick expected to take on the role of consultant at the club. The German coach believes the club needs a major overhaul to compete with the best in Europe.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will be part of this reshuffle, given his age. However, former Borussia Dortmund striker Ikpeba believes the 37-year-old should leave Old Trafford this summer.

Ikepeba told the Daily Post Nigeria:

” I think that he [Ronaldo] should leave the club. Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was a mistake. It’s not about scoring goals, so many things happen when a star player returns to his home club. »

The Nigerian striker believes that Ronaldo’s success, brilliance, stardom and notoriety have not helped United. He instead suggested the Portuguese forward to join Manchester City.

“In many ways, Ronaldo was a distraction. He’s a world football star, he shouldn’t have come back at that age, he should have gone to Manchester City. Self-centered players, jealousy comes into play in the locker room. The atmosphere was unpleasant from the start. »

