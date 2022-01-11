Sports

“Victor is healed, from tomorrow he is in the group! He will play with the mask until March 31st”

Recovery Osimhen, prof. Tartar: Victor is healed, from tomorrow he is in a group! Until March 31 he will play with the mask

Osimhen, Prof Tartaro speaks

Naples Football – A IlSognoNelCuore.com intervened Gianpaolo Tartar, surgeon who operated on Victor Osimhen:

“For me, Victor Osimhen has recovered from his fracture. The visit was positive. From tomorrow he will resume training as a group, but I don’t know when we will see him again on the pitch, this depends on his feelings. We consider that he has not played an official match since 21 November. What I can say with certainty is that until 31/3 he will play with the carbon mask, then it will be re-evaluated.

He is the only footballer in the world to play with so many plates and screws in his face. We have worked a real miracle.

For this miracle we must not only thank me and my team, but also and above all the boy who behaved as an exemplary professional throughout the post-operative period. Finally, it must also be said that he is very physically gifted. Thanks to his physical structure, his commitment and our work we were able to solve a truly disastrous situation “

