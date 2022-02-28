Víctor Manuel Vucetich, first option to lead Monterrey

Sources revealed to ESPN that Víctor Manuel Vucetich has become the first option to lead Monterrey, which fired Javier Aguirre this Saturday

MEXICO — After the departure of Javier Aguirre of the technical direction of scratched, Victor Manuel Vucetich has become the first option to reach the Montereya team with which he lived his golden age.

Various sources confirmed ESPN what Vucetich was surveyed by scratched after the failure in Club World Cup. The first intention in the Monterrey team is to have “Vuce” for a short time until they find another coach, however, in the environment of the Mexican coach there is talk of a long-term project.

The second option to lead the northern team is with the Raya2 coach, Aldo de Nigristogether with the institutional assistant, Hugo Norberto Castillo.

The last option that has gained strength in recent hours for the royal directive is the candidacy of Robert Dante Siboldi. The former goalkeeper was already in scratched in 2011 as goalkeeping coach, and is now among the top three options to manage La Pandilla.

ESPN Digital spoke with people close to the Uruguayan. If there is a negotiation, so far not directly confirmed, it would be carried out by his representative, Enrique Nieto. For now, it is known that Duilio Davino, president of the club, has not directly engaged in talks with any strategist.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich would be close to returning to Rayados. picture 7

On the other hand, this Sunday Antonio Amor, Javier Gurri and Pol Lorente, Spanish members of the coaching staff of Javier Aguirre, who went to the sports complex to remove their belongings. It is worth mentioning that David He spent a few minutes at the Rayados training center.

This Sunday, the scratched worked this day at their facilities in El Barrial and it was under the command of Hugo Castillowho was as a technical assistant in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

The squad was summoned early in the morning at the El Barrial facilities, after the meeting they had against the Athletic Saint Louis within the seventh day of this contest, which they lost 2-0.

The practice began at 10:00 am and the team carried out work in the aforementioned facilities under the command of Hugo Castillo; It is expected that in the next few hours, the royal entity will announce who will be the new helmsman.

