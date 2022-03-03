Víctor Manuel Vucetich, new coach of Rayados de Monterrey

Midtime Editorial

It’s official, Victor Manuel Vucetich is the new coach Monterey Stripeda team that has just thanked Javier Aguirre after the poor results achieved in Clausura 2022 and the consummate failure in the Club World Cup.

“Victor Manuel Vucetichdirector winningest coach in the Club’s history and one of the most successful Mexican soccer players, returns to direct the Monterey in the search for more championships,” the team said in a statement.

The king midas arrives with the mission of recovering the morale of a team that started as a candidate for the championship and that now navigates in the lower part of the table with just six points in six disputed duels.

“Vucetich accumulates five League championshipstwo from the Second Division, three from the Cup, one from the Interleague, one from the CONCACAF Cup Winners’ Cup and three from the CONCACAF Champions League.”

The experienced coach comes from directing Chivasa team that he put in a Semifinal in the Guard1anes 2020. He has also been in charge of teams like Querétaro, Pachuca, León, Tecos, Tigres and Colts Neza.

His three-time championship Concacaf Between 2011 and 2013, he was considered for the position of technical director of the National Team, but it was only enough to put Mexico to the Repechage heading to the 2014 Brazil worldcupcutting its process there.

