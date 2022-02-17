Victor Manuel Vucetich “offered” to lead Cruz Azul

The experienced Mexican coach has not had a club since the middle of the last tournament after his departure from Chivas de Guadalajara.

The possible quarrel between Jaime Ordiales and Juan Reynoso within Blue Cross has not left anyone indifferent. With the return of the sports director, who does not have good friends like the Peruvian coach, they made the latter consider his future as technical director of the cement workers.

As soon as the return of Ordiales to the offices was confirmed, many external agents began to move their files waiting for what would happen in the offices of La Noria. And according to information published by the Filtered Touch column of the Mediotiempo portal, the agent of Victor Manuel Vucetich “offered” his client to lead the Celestials.

“At least, within that turbulence that occurred in the celestial house, what was clarified was the continuity of Reynoso, because for a moment it was speculated that he would resign. The curious thing is that before this the promoters did not take long to raise their hands to some strategists, such as Víctor Manuel Vucetichwho suddenly began to sound like a possible substitute for the South American”the information begins by making a general overview of the situation.

The columnist ends his informative note by referring to another Aztec football club that ‘King Midas’ could have reached. “Although Vuce had Rayados as the club of its best times, the current Monterrey board has closed the doors to the coach, especially because he has declared that Duilio Davino is too green to deal with an old sea lion like Vasco Aguirre.”he pointed.

And it is that since the middle of the Opening 2021, Vucetich has no team. The experienced Mexican trainer was dismissed from the position of helmsman of Chivas from Guadalajara after an irregular performance of the Guadalajara. From there to continue looking for a new team to direct and Cruz Azul would be among his favorite destinations.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!