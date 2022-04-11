Víctor Manuel Vucetich ‘prepares his revenge’ against Leaño

The Rayados del Monterrey will visit the Akron Stadium to play the pending duel of the Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX against the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in a match where the ‘morbo’ of the return of Victor Manuel Vucetich to a stadium where the last time he set foot, the fans demanded his dismissal.

The Vuce went through the rojiblanco team with more pain than glory and left through the back door in a supposed ‘betrayal’ by Marcelo Michel Leanowho stayed as Interim DT after the dismissal of King Midas and later established himself on the bench of the chiverío.

Also read: Isis Serrath poses as God brought her into the world and leaves her fans breathless (Photos)

The strategists will not be able to face each other directly on the field of play, since Marcelo Michel Leaño was sent off in the match against Toluca and will have to lead from the stands, so the duel of strategies is guaranteed.

For the match, Víctor Manuel Vucetich could have a full squad, since they will already have the return of Matías Kranevitter, who was suspended for a couple of games for an attack on Yeferson Soteldo, from Tigres, in the Clásico Regio 127.

He could also recover Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodofo Pizarro, who are in the last stage of their injuries.

The Rayados have in their hands the power to get into the top four of the table, because with a win against Guadalajara they will surpass Atlas in the general table.

How did Vucetich vs. Chivas go?

King Midas has a long history of matches in Liga MX and against Flock of Guadalajara he cannot boast of a positive balance, since Vuce has suffered 12 defeats, 4 draws and in return has won 8 matches.

King Midas has a significant losing streak against Guadalajara, where he has only won 2 games in the last 10 matches.

Leading Rayados, against Chivas, Vuce has 4 wins and 5 losses.

Vucetich vs. Leaño in Chivas:

Vuce’s numbers with Chivas: 17 wins, 17 draws and 11 losses. 54 goals for and 50 against. 1.51 points per game.

Leaño numbers with Chivas: 5 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses. 28 goals for and 28 against. 1.10 points per game.

Also read: Cars, women and excesses; the ‘sins’ of the Mexican National Team, accuses Oswaldo