Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the overrated coach of Mexican soccer

Victor Manuel Vucetich was presented as coach of the Rayados de Monterrey for Clausura 2022 (Photo: Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Victor Manuel Vucetich it’s a overrated manager Some media say as well as overrated is the absolute and constant triumph. The strategists live his numbers and it is what keeps them in their fixed position or they are kicked out the back door. But it must be clear You can’t always win or succeed year after year. Nor the best coaches around the world can mark a permanent hegemony.

The history of the winning technicians is written, last a few years at the tip of glory and then, naturally, they tend to decline from their very peak. And if not, ask Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Kloppwho have won everything when they have been at the head of their teams, but this is not eternal. They reinvent themselves to continue being football revolutionaries.

the nicknamed king midas will take the reins of Monterey Striped after the dismissal of Javier the Basque Aguirre. That way you will have a second stage with the northern team and will try to get it off the bottom of the overall table. His immediate past was in command of the Chivas from Guadalajara. the numbers with the Sacred Flock were not expected and there were already those who they branded as unsuccessful.

But the reality is that Vucetich has earned the respect of locals and strangers. Soccer experts, journalists and former soccer players classify him as a coach who knows how to lead teams. They are five football titles Mexicanwith four different teamsthose who endorse him to direct The gang for the second time.

With the regios he won three championships of the Concacaf (2010-2011, 2011-2012 and 2012-2013). The most recent title in his showcases he won it with the Queretaro in the 2016 MX Cup; as well as a previous year he lost a final, with the white roosters when they fell before Santos Laguna at the Clausura 2015.

Total there are 14 titles held by Víctor Manuel Vucetich throughout his coaching career. From second division trophies until international championships. On his way he has a narrow honors over lost finals, as well as processes in which he could not lift the equipment, is normal. It would be almost impossible to win everything he competes in.

Victor Manuel Vucetich won four championships with the Rayados de Monterrey during his time as coach from 2009 to 2013 (Photo: Hector Vivas/ via Getty Images)

To the Queretaro team made him win the first title in its history since it was founded in 1950. 66 years passed ylbequeathed Vucetich to bring joy to the fans of Queretaro. while with Chivas, after four seasons, he did not find the path of triumph, the tools did not work for him. Loved by some and hated by others.

So you have to ask yourself if Vucetich is overrated. The MX League soccer is irregular. It is said that anyone can beat anyone, but not because of their high quality, but it appeals more to the football imbalance of the teams. The national clubs do not consistently stay at the top of the table. are sseven different squads the ones that have consecrated champions in the last ten tournaments.

The king midas will have with Monterey a Ferrari As a team, although you have already clarified it, if the parts of a car do not work, you have to diagnose the fault in time and fix it on the fly. The stability of the northern institution was adrift after the passage of Basque Aguirre and it will be the task of vucetich rediscover the way Right.

Vucetich already knows what it is to lead the Rayados de Monterrey. He did it from 2009 to 2013 (Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP via Getty Images)

Monterey is one of the most expensive templates in mexican soccer. At least in names and on paper, the level of the players promises so that Vucetich serve benefit of the campus and reverse the situation. The times of the coaches in the Mexican league are short, so you will need to show those who took you that Vucetichmore than overratedis a technician working on the field.

In the Sultan of the North will find a renovated club, with a new stadium, although without an attacking relationship like the one Humberto Chupete Suazo and Aldo de Nigris they did over there 2009 to 2013. Now you will meet a Rogelio Funes Mori who constantly endures attacks from followers who blame him for being a “bulge” within the ground of game.

Beyond what people expect from Vucetich, he will die with his. In an interview for Fox Sports he argued that he does not intend to change the style that has given him results during his journey as a strategist. Let him work, nor is it a coincidence the 14 titles he has as a coach.

