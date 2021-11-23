Victor Osimhen, the successful cheekbone operation: the prognosis- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The Napoli striker is likely to return to the field in three months. A stop that risks influencing the outcome of the fight for the championship

A year ago it was the shoulder, now the cheekbone, but the result is likely to be the same. Victor Osimhen, after the clash with Skriniar in Inter-Napoli last Sunday, he risks returning to play only in about three months. This time the attacker suffered a “devastating damage”, according to the professional opinion of Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro who operated on him and was forced to enter six plates and 18 screws. «Victor Osimhen’s injury – said the maxillofacial surgeon to 1 Station Radio – was not a simple injury to the cheekbone, but also affected several bones of the face. It was not a shock trauma, but a compression: the kinetic force generated by the crushing of Osimhen’s face against Skriniar’s created devastating damage. To heal the fractures I had to insert six plates and eighteen screws ».

And if the doctor is not unbalanced on recovery times (“It’s still too early”), it is up to Napoli to show caution. The club has in fact released a statement in which he speaks 90-day stop. “Victor Osimhen was operated on by Professor Tartar, assisted by Dr. Mario Santagata and in the presence of Dr. Canonico, for an intervention to reduce and contain the multi-fragmentary and displaced fractures of the malar bone, of the zygomatic arch and pommel, of the floor and lateral wall of the orbit, and of the diastasis of the fronto-zygomatic suture. The synthesis of the bone stumps was done using titanium plates and screws. The player is fine and will remain under observation for a few days. The prognosis is estimated in about 90 days »writes Napoli football on its official website.

A tile heavy for Spalletti’s team which is deprived of its best player in attack for a long time. An absence that could heavily affect the fight at the top of the championship. Among other things, Napoli will be able to do without in the next 3 weeks Anguissa suffering from a “distracting lesion of the left great adductor”. Then in January Anguissa himself, with Koulibaly and Ounas, risks being out for another month due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

For Napoli the need to find alternatives immediately, first of all Petagna and Mertens. In the meantime, however, taking into account that Politano and Demme have Covid and Insigne was stopped by a tendinopathy, Spalletti’s team shows up at the Europa League match on Wednesday against Spartak Moscow with the men counted.