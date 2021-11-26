Sports

Victor will take off the stitches next week and start working on the exercise bike

Injury Osimhen, Gazzetta: Victor will take off stitches next week and start working on the exercise bike

The slow recovery of the Napoli striker begins after the delicate operation.

Naples football – First good news on Victor Osimhen’s recovery after surgery. To give a general overview of the conditions of the center forward is today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Injury Osimhen begins recovery

And so in the next week Victor will begin to breathe again with the exercise bike. The same that allowed him to keep fit last January, when he returned from Nigeria infected with Covid, which forced him into isolation. This time he will also have the Napoli technical and medical staff alongside him who will follow him along the path – as happened after the head injury in Bergamo in February – which in these first weeks must never cause the athlete to go “in compression”. Put simply, he will not have to grit his teeth “to unload” because the fractures need to consolidate. The stitches should be removed early next week, when he will be allowed to resume physical activity. “

