Victoria achieves a huge comeback and goes down to the Marathon

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Club Deportivo Victoria gave a blow of authority after winning 3-2 with a comeback including Marathón in a duel that opened the sixth day of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Honduran National League.
Led by Salomón Nazar, the Jaiba Brava consolidates itself at the top of Honduran soccer by adding 15 points and will continue as the leader after this matchday.
For their part, the purslane continue with the same irregularity at the hands of Tato García and there are already three defeats in the Clausura 2022. The San Pedro team wins or loses with the Uruguayan coach.
The sampedrano team stagnates with 9 units, missing the opportunity to take the lead.
goals
Barely seven minutes into the game, Jaiba Brava took the lead with a goal from the experienced striker Marco Tulio Vega.
The match played at the Yankel Rosenthal was intense and despite the strong weather, both squads gave us an entertaining sporting match.
Marathón went on the attack and managed to match the cards with a header from Ovidio Lanza after a cross from Bryan Barrios. The 34th minute was played.
The emotions continued in the second half and here we had everything.
In the 57th minute, visiting midfielder José Danilo Tobías headed a corner kick and unfortunately the ball hit the post.
When 67 minutes were played, joy reached the local team. The Colombian Attacker Santiago Cordoba He made his debut in Catracho football with a right hand that was embedded in the back of the net after another great individual play by Bryan Barrios.
Salomón Nazar’s men brought out their caste and over the final stretch they came back brilliantly.
Alex Vega, who had only a couple of minutes after entering, was present on the scoreboard at minute 77 by passing the ball over goalkeeper Denovan Torres.
The players of the green team asked for assistance for Cristian Cálix since he was hurt on the pitch.
And at 81 minutes the visit was won with a goal by Colombian Luis Hurtado after a right hand by Carlos Róchez that hit the post and the South American was only in charge of pushing the ball.
Starting Lineups:
Marathon: Denovan Torres; Bryan Barrios, Allans Vargas, Braian Molina, Jose Aguilera; Isaac Castillo, Mayorquín, Cristian Cálix, Edwin Solani, Ovidio Lanza and Frelys López.
Victory: Harold Fonseca; Kenneth Hernández, Samuel Córdova, Kolton Kelly, Arnaldo Urbina, Allan Banegas, José Tobías, Marlon Flores, Damin Ramírez, Marco Tulio Vega and Yaudel Lahera.