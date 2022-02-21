Victoria achieves a huge comeback and goes down to the Marathon

Club Deportivo Victoria gave a blow of authority after winning 3-2 with a comeback including Marathón in a duel that opened the sixth day of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Honduran National League.

Led by Salomón Nazar, the Jaiba Brava consolidates itself at the top of Honduran soccer by adding 15 points and will continue as the leader after this matchday.

For their part, the purslane continue with the same irregularity at the hands of Tato García and there are already three defeats in the Clausura 2022. The San Pedro team wins or loses with the Uruguayan coach.

The sampedrano team stagnates with 9 units, missing the opportunity to take the lead.