Victoria aggravates Motagua crisis and sleeps in the leadership of the Closing Tournament 2022

A goal by Cuban Yaudel Lahera gave Victoria a 1-0 victory against Motagua at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium, which allows them to sleep on top on this day 12 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

Ciclón Azul did not have their new coach, Argentine Hernán ‘Tota’ Medina, on the bench. The coach has problems with his professional documentation, but in the next few days he will be resolved and César ‘Nene’ Obando has been on the bench today.

La Jaiba Brava took the lead in the 40th minute after a corner kick by Alexy Vega and Lahera appeared heading into the box to beat Marlon Licona.

For the Motagüenses this is their fourth consecutive defeat after having lost against Vida, Real España and Real Sociedad.

Victoria took revenge on Motagua, who won the duel in the first round in Danlí (1-0).

With this result, Salomón Nazar’s team is in first place in the standings with 24 points, two more than Olimpia, while the deep blue team is fifth with 15 units.

-DATA SHEET:

1 – WIN: 1 Harold Fonseca, 27 Óscar Suazo, 2 José David Velásquez, 14 Hilder Colón (6 Kenneth Hernández, min. 63), 3 Samuel Córdova, 7 Alexy Vega, 16 Allan Banegas, 10 Damin Ramírez, 29 Pedro Hernández, 30 Luis Hurtado and 24 Yaudel Lahera (20 Marcelo Espinal, min. 79).

Coach: Solomon Nazar.

0 – MOTAGUA: 25 Marlon Licona, 12 Raúl Marcelo Santos (40 Yustin Obando, min. 85), 5 Marcelo Pereira, 2 Denil Maldonado, 17 Wesly Decas, 24 Omar Elvir, 23 Juan Ángel Delgado, 16 Héctor Castellanos (7 Iván López, min. 61 ), 31 Diego Auzqui (34 Lucas Baldunciel, min.70), 21 Roberto Moreira and 11 Ángel Tejeda (26 Josué Villafranca, min.85).

Coach: Cesar Obando.

Stadium: Ceibeno.

Referee: Marvin Ortiz.